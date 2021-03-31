Hoopeston, Ill.— Carle in partnership with the Illinios Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Vermilion County Public Health Department are offering Johnson & Johnson’s single dose COVID-19 vaccine this week for those who live or work in Vermilion County.
What: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Where: Village Mall, 2917 N Vermilion St., Danville, IL
When: Tuesday through Saturday from 8 - 11:30 a.m. and 1 - 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday open until 6 p.m.
To schedule: Call (217) 902-6100. Appointments recommend. Walk-ins assigned based on availability.
Who: Those eligible in 1a and 1b in accordance with Vermilion County Public Health guidance.
“The walk-in clinic has been very popular but we’re responding to feedback from patients who find it challenging to get here during the work week so we’re hoping that expanding our hours will help us reach more people,” Kimberly Franklin, MSN, patient care manager said.
Patients will need to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination. Please limit the number of individuals in your party that are not receiving the vaccine and wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection.
There is no cost to individuals to get a COVID vaccine. You may be asked to bring your insurance card if you have one, but you will not be turned away if you do not have insurance.
Vermilion County is now vaccinating:
- Residents 18-64 with underlying health conditions or disabilities
- Residents 65 or older in-person
And those who live or work in Vermilion County in these categories:
- Healthcare workers outlined in Phase 1a as those in hospital and non-hospital settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials as well as those who care for a disabled family member.
- Essential workers defined as:
- Staff at licensed daycare workers State of Illinois approved early childhood and licensed daycares and K-12 (public, private and parochial) schools.
- Food and beverage workers, construction trade workers and religious leaders
- Government, media or higher education staff.
- Grocery store: Baggers, Cashiers, Stockers, Pick-Up, Customer Service.
Food and Agriculture: Processing, Plants, Veterinary Health, Livestock Services, Animal Care.
Shelter/Adult Day Care, Postal Service. Manufacturing: Industrial production of goods for distribution to retail, wholesale or other manufacturers. Public Transit: Flight Crew, Bus Drivers, Train Conductors, Taxi Drivers, Para-Transit Drivers, In-Person Support, Ride Sharing Services.
Visit Carle.org for more information about vaccine eligibility.