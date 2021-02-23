Listen to this article

Carl C. "Gomer" Adams, 72, of Fowler, Indiana passed away in his home on February 15, 2021, at 9:45 am, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. He was born June 6, 1948, to the late Margaret and Clifford Adams. Gomer graduated from Brook High School in 1966. He served in the United States Army from 1968 - 1970 and received an honorable discharge. His hobbies were family time (his grandkids were his life), golfing, gambling, playing cards, and watching sports and the news. He was a long-time resident of Morocco and Brook. He is survived by his wife, Jean Marie Morgan Adams, married August 18, 1979, and 2 daughters, April Adams and Carla Adams, both of West Lafayette, IN. He was a grandpa to 4. Also surviving, 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Gomer was preceded in death by his son, Brett Alan Adams, on February 15, 1980. Both parents and 1 sister Mary Jane Adams. His wishes are to be cremated and buried in Riverside Cemetery, Brook, IN. Gomer had Stage 4 Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma. This aggressive cancer took his life. He fought for 8 weeks and chemo didn't help.

