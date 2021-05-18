Card shower planned for 99th birthday May 18, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Listen to this article Boys Crone will be celebrating his 99th birthday June 8. His family says he loves cards.They can be sent to him at:Boys Crone9032 N 650 NWilliamsport, In. 47993 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Latest News Jasper County Arrest Log for May 12-18 GCMS defeats Tri-Valley 5-4 in prep baseball action Local sports CCGS will have 8 graduates on May 27 CI CUSD #249 board of ed hears administrative reports Ford-Iroquois Master Gardeners conduct meeting Gibson City getting revved up for Cruise Night Pine Village students work on community beautification View All Ads to Go Strebeck Auctions Online Poll Do you wear a mask? You voted: Yes No Sometimes Vote View Results Back Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles ArticlesWheatfield woman charged with meth possessionJasper County Arrest Log for May 5-11DeMotte has been targeted for scams recentlyWheatfield men charged with beating, strangling another manMan wanted in Indiana house fire arrested after fiery Illinois crashNewton County arrestsPucka faces patient complaints, loss of chiropractic licenseDave's Hot Chicken coming to LafayetteMultiple arrests made by on drug chargesReverse parade set for Friday in Gibson City