JASPER COUNTY — A capacity crowd filled the stands on both sides of the concrete-barricaded “track” well before the scheduled start time of 7 p.m. to witness several rounds of car-crashing carnage in the Jasper County Fair Demolition Derby on Saturday, July 31.
The collisions at the grandstand started with three full-size cars driven by Billy Pappas, Hunter VanSoest and Doug Patterson rumbling into the blocked off arena. All three were highly active and the impacts were mighty in the near empty square, but VanSoest was able to keep his No. 7 car in motion to win the heat.
The next round featured a crowd favorite as modified mowers took to the mud. Ten mowers with protective cages went on the attack with Mower 133, driven by Tiffany Gill winning the match-up.
In addition to Gill, also competing in the mower battle were Ronald Cox, Dane Jewl, Derick Jewl, R.C. Cox, Kole Ekstrom, Ashton Phegley, Sheyla Phegley, Chasity Phegley and Allen Pierson.
The action then took a break for cuteness as five youngsters in their Power Wheels were led to the area in front of the announcer’s stand for a special Power Wheels bang-up. The tykes were all outfitted with helmets and smiles as they did their best to run into each other.
Due to the low power of the vehicles, no one was ever really in danger or scared, as evidences by the near constant giggles of the competitors.
The fun continued after the match was over as each competitor received a large trophy which brought out even more smiles and laughter.
The largest match-up of the night was the Gut-N-Go, where nine stripped down cars took to the track with three of them quickly becoming disabled by the ramming and turning onto obstacles for the remaining six.
The race took a serious turn shortly after that, however, as driver Wes Martin suffered an injury that necessitated a red flag situation that stopped all cars and an immediate response from the area fire departments and Keener Township Ambulance. The fireman used the Jaws of Life to cut the roof of the No. 13 car and Martin was extricated and carried to the waiting ambulance. His condition is unknown.
After the destroyed car was removed, the smash-up resumed with cars smoking, leaking and dragging parts around until a duel developed between Scott and Morgan Breeding. The two began a game of cat-and-mouse, weaving through the derelicts until finally Morgan was out of the running.
Joining the Breedings and Martin in the Gut-N-Go heat were Ron Martz, Ronald Cox, Corbin Pierson, Joe Linback, Joody Landy and Ben Corbitt.
The finale of the night was another crowded affair with seven cars crammed into the relatively small space in the Stock class. The race quickly developed into a three-way contest between Tony Dunn, Hunter VanSoest and Ray Pavesich before Dunn was declared the winner.
Competing with Dunnm VanSoest and Pavesich were Shane Martin, T.J. Vyhnanck, Doug Patterson and Samuel Ingram.
The top three in each class received cash payouts at the end of the night as well as bragging rights. All vehicles were inspected prior to competition and the drivers were cleared as well.
A special tractor match closed out the night before the lights were dimmed and fireworks to signal the end of the fair began.