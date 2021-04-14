BROOKSTON — The Camp Tecumseh YMCA's Board of Directors has hired longtime staffer Joel Sieplinga as its new chief executive officer.
Sieplinga succeeds Scott Brosman, who retired at the of 2020 after eight years as CEO and more than 40 years total in the camp industry.
After a national search conducted with assistance from Y-USA, the Camp Tecumseh board selected Sieplinga, who began in his new position earlier this year.
“After a national search, the board of directors is thrilled to welcome Joel Sieplinga to this new role,” said Peg Minnicus, board president. “Joel has excelled in all positions he’s had at Tecumseh to this point, and we look forward to his leadership and commitment to the camp’s uniquely strong, Christian culture.”
A graduate of Calvin College, Sieplinga began his YMCA professional career in 2005 working as a day camp director for the Chicago YMCA. Thirteen years ago, he returned to Camp Tecumseh, where he had previously worked as a summer camp counselor in 2004.
Sieplinga has served in various capacities at Camp Tecumseh, including day camp director, summer camp director, and most recently, as the associate executive director.
“I am humbled to follow so many great leaders of Camp Tecumseh, and I am excited to continue the traditions of serving children and families in our community and helping Camp Tecumseh continue to be a place where people grow in initiative, trust, respect, joy, friendship, and faith,” Sieplinga said.
Also, Camp Tecumseh officials said they intend to operate the camp’s summer programs this year with the necessary protocols in place for the health and safety of campers and staff.
The camp was forced to cancel its summer programs in 2020 because of the COVID-19 health emergency. It was the first time the camp had ever canceled a season in its almost 100-year history.
For more information about the preparation for this coming summer, visit https://www.camptecumseh.org/summer-camp-2021.