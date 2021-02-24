WHEATFIELD — A mother and daughter’s vision and lifelong dream came true last spring with the opening of Cakes & Cups, LLC, located at 494 S Main St., Wheatfield.
For co-owners Diana Wright and Jordan Kingma, it is more than just a business, they take pride in their work and their creations are more often than not a work of art.
“I have been baking cakes since Jordan was a year old,” said Wright. “I bring a lot of cake decorating experience, and Jordan is the barista. We both worked together at Somethin’s Brewing in DeMotte and we made a really good team.”
Wright’s baking experience and creativity, along with Kingma’s knowledge and passion for making coffee not only led to the business name Cakes & Cups, but it has also led to a regular customer base even though their opening had to be delayed due to COVID-19.
“I always wanted to own a bakery,” said Wright. “It is my passion. I’m a good baker but I am also a cake artist. An opportunity presented itself in January 2020 and we decided to give it a go.”
They signed the lease on Jan. 14 and were supposed to open in March, but COVID-19 made that difficult, and Cakes & Cups finally opened in mid-May.
“We had to figure out online ordering, and pickup ordering,” added Wright. “Then we decided to move the counters to the front window and did walkup ordering. We had some outside sitting as well.”
While there were still issues with getting needed supplies regularly, the business was a success and they were able to open up limited seating inside in early September.
“The community response has been amazing,” said Wright. They have been so supportive. We managed to survive through the worst of the pandemic, while also keeping Jordan safe, who was pregnant at the time.”
While the first few months were crazy for the new business owners, little by little they started building up their inventory, and now have their feet under them.
“Our menu changes every week because this is a small batch bakery, and I bake every single day,” said Wright. “We do cake by the slice and have customizable ordering with 20-plus flavors. We customize everything to your taste.”
One of the more popular items at the bakery is the “Oreo” which is made up of soft chocolate cake with cream cheese filling. Other regular items include cupcakes, muffins, sheet cakes, cookies, cake pops, 8-inch cakes, and 3-tier cakes.
“We run specials for every holiday,” added Wright. “we were extremely busy for Valentine’s Day and made 580 dinner rolls for Thanksgiving. The whole reason we opened was for me to have a place to sell my cakes. I needed to work for myself. It brings me joy to put my creative touch on someone’s cake.”
Cakes & Cups also make Gluten-free cakes. “The need and want are there,” said Wright. “We are here to serve you. Our motto is — how can we serve you today.”
Kingma provides the expertise on the “Cups” side and prides herself on her craft.
“I have my own coffee bar at home, and I just love coffee and I love making coffee,” said Kingma. “It is more than just combining ingredients, it takes heart and soul to make a ‘good cup of coffee.’ We have our regulars and I have a good rapport with my clients. We are very receptive to their needs and wants.”
The owners said that last year they survived and now they are ready to thrive.
“We want to be open more, and we want to get back to our original plan to have more inside seating,” said Wright. “I think our key to staying relevant through all of this is that we stuck to our business plan, we focused on making cakes and coffee.”
Currently, Cakes and Cups is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST, and on Thursdays from 7 a.m. to noon.
To make an order the owners say it is best to message their Facebook page through the Messenger app or email them at lovebakincakes@gmail.com.
For coffee drinkers, Cakes and Cups does offer a loyalty program card, where when you buy nine drinks, the 10th drink is free.
“We provide ourselves in using the finest ingredients and everything is baked from scratch,” said Wright. “The same with our coffee, Jordan uses the best syrups from France. You have to take pride in what you are doing.”