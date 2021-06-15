This spring, some 5,300 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students received their degrees under extraordinary circumstances. With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to upend traditional educational practices across campus and the country, the 2020-21 academic year has been a challenge.
Ashley Bzdyl, of Hoopeston, was among the students conferred their degrees. Bzdyl was a student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences whose program of study was Human Physiology. The degree awarded was a Bachelor of Science.
Bzdyl was also among the more than 7,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester.