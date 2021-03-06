WOLCOTT — Six seconds turned out to be just enough time – to North White’s detriment.
Leading by one point, 54-53, Caston went the full length of the court, despite a furious Vikings press, and scored on a layup as time expired, to propel the Comets to a 55-54 Class A sectional championship Saturday night at Tri-County High School.
Close
Caston celebrates a buzzer-beater win against North White.
Caston wins its second straight sectional basketball championship Saturday over North White.
Caston's Kobi Martindale cuts his piece of the net.
Caston's Bryce Rudicel is closely guarded by North White's Nathan Miller as he tries to inbound the ball in the final seconds of the game Saturday.
Caston's Sam Smith grabs the defensive rebound.
The score with 1:32 left in the game Saturday.
North White's Nathan Miller scores during an active exchange during the Tri-County sectional final vs.Caston.
North White's Hunter Pogue gets ready to shoot another 3-pointer over Caston's Sam Smith.
Caston celebrates a buzzer-beater win against North White.
Caston wins its second straight sectional basketball championship Saturday over North White.
Caston's Kobi Martindale cuts his piece of the net.
Caston's Bryce Rudicel is closely guarded by North White's Nathan Miller as he tries to inbound the ball in the final seconds of the game Saturday.
Caston's Sam Smith grabs the defensive rebound.
The score with 1:32 left in the game Saturday.
North White's Nathan Miller scores during an active exchange during the Tri-County sectional final vs.Caston.
North White's Hunter Pogue gets ready to shoot another 3-pointer over Caston's Sam Smith.
It was Caston’s second straight sectional title. The loss ended North White’s eight-game win skein and ends the Vikings’ season at 15-9.
The winning basket came when Bryce Rudicel found Sam Smith for a layup at the buzzer. It was a reversal of fortunes for the Comets, avenging a 56-46 loss on Feb. 13.
Caston led 13-8 after the first quarter and North White managed to force a 29-29 tie at the half. The Vikings held a 40-37 lead heading into the final period.
North White was led by Hunter Pogue and Nate Miller, who each scored 14 points. Bentley Buschman added 11 points and Jeff Stevens had 10.
Smith finished the game with a team-high 18 points for Caston, while Cameron Kline added 12 points – all from 3-point land. Rudicel scored eight points.