Stanley L. and Sallee J (Bork) Butzow of Divernon are celebrating 50 years of marriage.
Stanley L Butzow, son of the late Lewis and Anna Butzow, and Sallee J (Bork) Butzow, daughter of the late Henry and Kathryn Bork, were married May 8, 1971, at St. James RC Church in Decatur, Illinois, by Fr. Raymond J. Boyle.
Sallee is a retired teacher from Wellington and Hoopeston area schools, retired custom framer with the Great Frame Up, and retired decorate of Ruby Tuesday Restaurants. She is presently employed with United Community Banks (mortgage department), Springfield, Illinois.
Stanley is a retired dairyman/farmer of Wellington, Milford, Prairie Green area, retired bus driver from Wellington, Rossville-Alvin and Pawnee school districts, and retired from Randy Williams Catering, Pawnee, Illinois.
The original wedding party included: Maid of Honor: Sheryl Spears, Auburn, IL, Sister of the Bride; Jr. Bridesmaids: Amy Cameron, Springfield, Illinois, Niece of the Bride; Lynne Moninger, Philpot, Kentucky, Niece of the Bride; Pages: Chris Mitchell, Owensboro, Kentucky, Nephew of the Bride; Keith Unekis, Antioch, Illinois, Nephew of the Bride ; Best Man: Ralph Butzow, Wellington, Illinois, Brother of the Groom Ushers: Ross Butzow (Deceased}, Brother of the Groom; Norman Butzow, Milford, Illinois, Brother of the Groom Terry Bork, Athens, Texas, Brother of the Bride; and Kent Bork, Garland, Texas, Brother of the Bride.
Due to COVID restrictions, no celebration is planned at this time. A "shower" of congratulatory cards would be appreciated.
Cards may be sent to them at 227 Bobby Driver, Divernon, Illinois, 62530.