GIBSON CITY — With brown paper and a “coming soon” message covering its front windows, the intrigue has been growing for weeks about the upcoming opening of Syd & Sadie’s Boutique at 102 N. Sangamon Ave. in downtown Gibson City.
While it is not expected to open for almost three more months, the boutique’s owners — Sydney Rueck and her mother, Theresa Rueck — gave members of the Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce a glimpse into what the community can expect of their business during the organization’s monthly meeting Thursday.
The mother-daughter duo spoke briefly to the small crowd on hand about their business, which will become the second women’s clothing boutique to open in Gibson City this year.
“We don’t just want people to come in and support us, but we want them to feel really good about what they buy and feel good wearing it, as well,” Sydney Rueck said. “We are going to carry (clothing in) sizes around extra small to 2XL, and we’ll have knick-knacks, jewelry, shoes.”
The Ruecks said that starting Aug. 1, their boutique will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays.
In the meantime, the Ruecks are in the process of renovating their shop, which was last occupied by New & Again Resale — a consignment-based clothing store that closed in March after 13 years in operation.
“The whole building’s really getting a whole new look,” Sydney Rueck said. “We bought the building ... and we went in a couple of weeks ago and had demo day. We are trying to restore that building back to the way it used to look. It’s got a beautiful tin ceiling, so we’re going to really open it up and put in new windows to give it a fresh look.”
The Ruecks said they are excited about their boutique’s downtown location and about the community, which Sydney Rueck described as “a close-knit, community-oriented place”
“That’s what we are looking for — to be able to add something to the community so people can shop local instead of going out of town,” Sydney Rueck said.
Syd & Sadie’s Boutique is expected to join the newly opened Expressions Boutique, 110 E. 9th St., as the city’s only boutiques.