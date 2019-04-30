PAXTON — The restaurant building in Paxton that once occupied a Pizza Hut and has seen two diners open there since then, only to close months later, is getting ready to welcome a new tenant.
Josh Garrell, who with his father co-owns the building at 560 John St. east of Interstate 57, confirmed the long-rumored news Tuesday morning, but he was willing to say little else.
Garrell directed questions to Eric Bull, general manager of The Pizza Palace, located at 132 N. Central St. in Gilman.
Bull could not be immediately reached for comment.
The red-roofed building has been vacant since January, when the Little Chef Diner closed. Prior to the Little Chef Diner opening there on March 21, 2018, the building was home to Three Boys Diner, which closed suddenly in early 2018 after being in operation since summer 2017. The Pizza Hut had occupied the building until it closed on Dec. 31, 2016.