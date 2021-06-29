A vehicle fuel tax adopted by the City of Watseka will begin July 1.
The city adopted Ordinance 2611 at its May meeting and has discussion on the matter a couple of times since then.
Most recently at the June meeting, a letter from Watseka businessman Terry Pence, president of Pence Oil Company, was read into the minutes.
Pence was also present at the meeting and voiced his concerns about the new tax.
Watseka officials have noted that they need money to help pay for road repairs and maintenance in the city.
Pence’s letter reads in part, “Recently you passed an ordinance to tax motor fuel $.05 per gallon. When I talked to the Mayor and a few of the aldermen about this I felt that there was no research done prior to passing the ordinance; no idea how much would be generated or even how much Motor Fuel Tax we were getting presently.
“I did some research of my own because it does affect us significantly. The present state administration doubled the Motor Fuel Tax in 2018. It went into effect July 1, 2019 and 65 percent of the additional tax was distributed to the cities and villages. Watseka’s distributions have gone up around $60,000 since 2018.
“I gave the Mayor the figures that I researched. The only problem is that with the pandemic, sales of motor fuel were down anywhere from 30 percent to 60 percent across the country. With that, Motor Fuel Tax revenue was also affected which means we don’t really know what the increase in tax on the state level will be yet.
“On a local level you have six fuel stations competing for the same gross gallons because the traffic count really doesn’t change much year to year, and unlike an interstate location, most of our traffic is local. Of the six fuel stations, most of the locations are independently owned and operated. I believe only one is a corporately owned station.
“I can only speak for our location in that we suffered a loss of sales and volume in 2020 due to the pandemic and we are still not back to normal business yet. Unfortunately, with the additional tax it becomes an additional cost and cuts into our margins that are very tight anyway.
“Of course, we have had to raise minimum wage $1.75 per hour in the last two years. We also have to pay an additional $.02-$.03 more in sales tax than our neighboring towns because of the additional Watseka sales tax.
‘Then we fight with the credit card companies over fees which range from 2.7 percent to 4.5 percent nationally on the gross dollar amount. With the gas price up it ranges from $.08-$.14 per gallon. Additionally, we are only 14 miles from Indiana and their taxes run $.10-$.15 below Illinois’ before any local taxes are implemented.
“The bottom line is we cannot just pass this increase on because we have to stay competitive with the whole geographical area to stay in business. Believe me thee is limited loyalty when it comes to buying fuel. Our industry saw this with diesel fuel and the trucking industry a few years ago. They just passed through Illinois and bought their fuel in other states.
“I just think this tax would be very harmful to our local independent businesses.”
Pence went on to thank the aldermen for reading his comments and said he would be happy to talk to them about the matter.
Alderman Don Miller said he asked before “how do we find out the volume of gas that is sold in Watseka and what amount of money might generate from it. I guess that’s difficult to do.”
“Unless they tell you,” city attorney Joe Cainkar said.
“So we are relying on them to self-report,” Miller said.
“The distributors are going to be the ones reporting what they deliver. We’re not worried about the retailer at all.”
Miller said he had been wanting to know what the amount of money generated would be depending on what the amount of tax the city decided on. Cainkar agreed that projections could be made, but no definitive numbers could be finalized without the distributors giving their numbers to the city. Mayor John Allhands said while there had been talk about city officials going and asking the businesses, he believed that most business people would not give their bills of lading to the city.
Alderwoman Jenny Musk said the council had talked about different taxes amounts to ask for and it was decided to start with the five cents. “It was all talked about to try to get our roadways (repaired),” she said.
Alderman Darrin Rushbrook said that the city had looked for alternative measures and funding that could be used to do the road repairs and maintenance, but there are none. There are some competitive grants that could be applied for, but those must have engineering work already done and be ready to go. “And if we don’t get the grant then we’ve spent money on engineering that we can’t use,” he said.
Alderwoman Monna Ulfers said that the council also did not want to raise real estate taxes.
“We didn’t make the decision lightly,” Rushbrook said.
Alderman Brandon Barrgree said with the sales tax, “we were pretty much shot down on that right away.”
Rushbrook said the council is open to looking at other options if people have them, but that until there is viable way for the roads to be fixed, this is the option that the city has.
Pence said, “I stand here with three hats on. One as a resident of this community for 60 years, which I’m proud of. I’ve raised my family here and I’m proud of what we are doing. Secondly I serve on two committees with the city right now. I would be more involved if I didn’t have a conflict of interest with my business and so forth. And of course, three, it truly effects our business. And it does effect our profitability. It effects us big time. We don’t have the luxury of tacking it on and everybody’s going to pay it. Being a resident of this community, the thing that I think is that the timing is terrible. This whole planet is on sleeping mode for a year and a half. Everything has just started to expand. I don’t know about you guys, but anything you buy anymore is double. Everything is going up except our income. There’s going to come a day when these people can’t afford more taxes, more regulations, more fees on top of everything else that they are having to buy to raise their families. Gasoline, for example, has gone up a dollar since a year ago.
“That is affecting the driving public. There’s a lot of people who drive out of town every day. I just think the timing is terrible.”
He said the state legislature has hardly been back in session and it hasn’t been figured out yet how much everyone is going to get with the state raise in gas tax. “We don’t even know how much we are supposed to be getting.”
Pence said he was frustrated that the research was not done in how much was going to be generated. Rushbrook asked what they could have done. “Did you know what you have coming for Motor Fuel Tax?” he asked. “No,” said Rushbrook. “And we still don’t.”
Pence said that amount is online. Cainkar said state MFT funds are based on population. Pence said you can go online and see what the increases are.
“Our distribution is based on our population,” Cainkar said. “It’s not based on what you and every other retailed in the city….so that won’t help us at all.”
Pence said he is referring to the increase in Motor Fuel Tax from the state. Cainkar said, “I was asking in response to the alderman’s question about being able to put the cents per gallon to an actual dollar amount of what we anticipate for next fiscal year.” Barragree said he spent many hours to try to find a way to determine that and could not.
Pence said the increase in Motor Fuel Tax from the state is not even being given a chance.
Alderman Dennis Cahoe said Motor Fuel Tax has run $12,000 to $14,000 every month “and it has done that since the Middle Ages. A hundred and fifth thousand dollars in Motor Fuel Tax isn’t going to get you a block and a half of road done.”
Barragree said up to April 30 of last year Motor Fuel Tax was at $186,454.60. He said the city had talked about this matter several times in the past, most recently last year before the pandemic.
Allhands said, “I believe it is the consensus of the council that we are going to stay where it’s at.”
“I question it,” Miller said. “I don’t know if we want to let it ride and see if we do get more from the state. I don’t know if we want to let it ride. I don’t want to have any hardship on any business. We need all of them.”
Musk said the city needs the funds to fix the roads and the more the council waits, the more the roads deteriorate.
Pence said the city has been able to manage. “We don’t have gravel streets.” He also noted that the Motor Fuel Tax increase two years ago was the first one that had been done in 30 years.
Rushbrook said, “I’m not oblivious to your concerns. I would love to not do this. I would love to have another source of revenue to fix these roads. But absent of that and the condition of these roads and as fast as they are deteriorating, we have to have that source.”
Pence said, “I’m saying you are not taking into consideration the Motor Fuel Tax increase that hasn’t been your way for many years.”