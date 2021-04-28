DEMOTTE, Ind. — The combination of great food, a good cause, and the generosity of a local business was the recipe for another successful Give Back Night.
Burns Family Pizzeria partnered up with Tim Nash and The Nash Insurance Agency to support the Covenant Christian High School Athletic Department and the results were $630.32 in funds raised.
For the Give Back Night, it was planned for the Covenant Christian to receive 15 percent of the net sale generated by the high school's supporters. That total came in at $222.21.
However, Burns Family Pizzeria and The Nash Insurance Agency decided to give the athletic department 15 percent of the net sale for the entire evening which boosted the amount raised to $294.16.
The Nash Insurance Agency matched the amount raised from the sales to increase the amount to $588.32
The cash tip jar brought in $42 to bring the total donated to $630.32 which will be used on much-needed equipment and to cover other costs for the Covenant Christian High School Athletic Department.
"It was a great event," stated Selena Burns. "We are grateful to Tim Nash and The Nash Insurance Agency for matching the event proceeds! This was a win-win-win all the way around."
This was the second Give Back Night for Burns Family Pizzeria as they held an event for the KVMS Athletic Department in March.
"Our goal is to do one Give Back Night a month," Selena said to the DeMotte Kankakee Valley Rotary Club on April 26. "We are always looking to help the community."
If you would like to be a matching sponsor for an upcoming Give Back Night contact Burns Family Pizzeria at burnsfamilypizzeria@gmail.com.
Upcoming Give Back Nights:
May 5th - Kankakee Valley Pop Warner
June 9th - Roselawn Little League
July 2021 - TBD
August 24th - USNSCC Stars & Stripes Division
Teddy and Selena Burns are also looking into doing two Give Back Nights in July for the two local food pantries.