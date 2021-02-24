RENSSELAER — The building trades classes at Rensselaer Central have lawn furniture for sale.
Students are building tables, chairs, gliders, swings and picnic tables this winter for a fee. The cost of the outdoor furniture runs from $250-$400.
You can order a piece of furniture or two on the high school website under the Students and Parents section. Just select RCHS Marketing to find an order form.
Samples of the type of furniture being built can be viewed at the RCHS boys’ basketball game with Winamac on Friday, Feb. 26.
The game is also senior night for two senior players, Josh Fleming and Jake Lane.