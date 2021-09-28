Bucky Halker, a songwriter, performer and historian, will perform a program titled “This Land Is Your Land: The Folksongs of Woody Guthrie” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, during Harvest Daze. Harvest Daze is sponsored by the Iroquois County Historical Society and takes place Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 2-3, on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
Harvest Daze kicks off Friday, Oct. 1, with a fish fry from 4-7 p.m. Food can be ordered at the Red Barn, located on the east side of the grounds. Meals can be enjoyed on the grounds or taken to-go.
Woody Guthrie, 1912-1967, is America’s most legendary folksong writer. His music continues to uplift and excite musicians and audiences around the world. Inspired by Guthrie’s most famous song, “This Land is Your Land” features the performance (guitar and vocal) of several Guthrie’s songs, as well as commentary on the time period of each song. The program places Guthrie and his music in a larger historical context while also offering details of his life.
Bucky Halker has 15 albums to his credit, including “Anywhere But Utah: Songs of Joe Hill” (2015), a musical tribute to martyred labor songwriter Joe Hill (1879-1915), and “The Ghost of Woody Guthrie” (2012), an orginal music tribute to the legendary folksinger.
Halker has a PhD in American History and has lectured and published extensively on music in America. He has toured Europe yearly since 1990 and is the author of “For Democracy, Workers, and God: Labor Song-Poems and Labor Protest, 1865-1895.” He is also the scholar-producer for the five-volume “Folksongs of Illinois” CD series. Halker received the prestigious Archie Green Fellowship from the Library of Congress – American Folklife Center in 2012. He served as guest professor of American Studies at Carl von Ossietzky University in Oldenburg, Germany, in the spring of 2016.
Halker’s program is being presented by the Iroquois County Historical Society in partnership with the Illinois Humanities Roads Scholar program.