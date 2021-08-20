KNOX — Kankakee Valley senior Alexis Broyles collected the 1,000th kill of her career in her team’s 3-1 victory over host Knox Thursday, Aug. 19.
It was the season opener for the Kougars, who won by 25-6, 25-9, 20-25 and 25-17 scores.
Broyles led KV with 22 kills and had two service aces, two solo blocks and 18 digs. Teammate Abby Grandchamp had seven kills and Morgan Smith had 20 digs, seven serve receptions and two aces.
Lilly Toppen had 14 assists from the setter’s spot and added an ace and Faith Mauger and Ava Dase had two solo blocks each. Brooklen Ritchie also played the setter role, finishing with 12 assists.
Boys Soccer
Kougars blanked at home by Boone
WHEATFIELD — Boone Grove scored a goal in each half and turned to its defense to keep Kankakee Valley off the board in a 2-0 victory at KV’s field Thursday, Aug. 19.
Playing their second game in three days — they blanked rival Rensselaer Central, 2-0, on Tuesday — the Kougars had chances on a hot and muggy night at Fred Jones Field.
Boone’s Logan Cimino got the game’s first score, intercepting a defensive miscue on KV’s end of the field and squeezing off a shot past senior KV goalkeeper Luke Andree for a 1-0 lead.
The Kougars would battle back for the remainder of the half and had a variety of corner kicks and free kick opportunities, but failed to find the back of the net.
A KV corner kick early in the second half led to another score by the Wolves, who turned the kick into a quick counter attack in the other direction. Cimino would score again with a shot to the lower right corner that escaped Andree’s outstretched arms.
KV did go on the attack for most of the rest of the game, with Ben Herz getting multiple scoring chances in the second half. Boone’s goalkeeper was up to the challenge, including turning away a KV penalty kick with just over a minute to play.
“Tonight was just one of those nights that wasn’t meant to be,” said KV coach Jovan Jeftich. “Both goals conceded were unfortunate, and in key moments of the game where we had a lot of momentum. I thought our boys battled hard all night, but we just couldn’t find the final touch or pass in the final third to create the goals we needed to. We’ll learn from this game and only continue to improve moving forward.”
Andree, playing just his second varsity game, had eight saves on the night. KV (1-1) will travel to Kouts Saturday for an 11:30 a.m. start time.