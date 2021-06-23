The Brookston Prairie Township Public Library’s Summer Reading Program is in full swing.
On July at 3 p.m., the library will be conducting a “Bird Feeder Craft.” It’s open to people of all ages and is free. People must register by July 3 by calling 765-563-6511.
There is limited space due to COVID-19 restrictions. People unable to make it to the program are asked to call the library by June 20.
There is still time to sign up and read for prizes. The overall Summer Reading Program ends July 14.
The following are the parameters:
- Ages 1 and 2, every 10 books read, turn in a reading sheet to receive a prize.
- Ages 3 to sixth grade age, every two hours read, turn in a reading sheet to receive a prize.
- Teens and adults, every two books read, fill out a slip and be entered to win prizes.
For more information or have questions answered, call the library at 765-563-6511.