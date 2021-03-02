BROOK — The Town of Brook is looking for a new clerk/treasurer. At a special town council meeting on Feb. 26, the resignation of Clerk/Treasurer Maria D‘Ambrose was accepted.
According to D’Ambrose’s resignation letter, dated Feb. 23, “It has been a long and difficult decision but I feel that it is time that I tender my resignation as the Clerk/Treasurer for the Town of Brook effective March 1, 2021. I am sorry to be leaving my position before my term is over, however, due to reasons beyond my control I am no longer able to perform my duties with the focus and dedication they deserve. I am thankful for the opportunity to serve and wish the best for the future of the town.”
Following the advice of their attorney, the town council voted to appoint town councilmember Jeff Laffoon to be interim town clerk/treasurer.
The town council stated that since their municipal elections are non-partisan, they have 30 days to appoint the next clerk/treasurer, who will serve out the clerk’s term, according to state law.