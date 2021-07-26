SUMMER READING RAFFLE – The Summer Reading Raffle is almost over! Teens and adults are invited to participate in this fun program offering grand prizes such as a Kindle, Amazon Echo, gift cards and more.
Participants earn tickets to put toward the prizes of their choice by reading books, completing activities, and attending programs.
Participants can participate virtually through their Beanstack account or by using a paper version available at the library. The Raffle will run June 1st through July 31st with winners being drawn in August.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES – The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on Aug. 9 at 5 p.m.
DIY BOOKMARKS & KEYCHAINS — Our next adult program is on Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. at the Brook Library. We will be learning how to make resin bookmarks and keychains with different accessories to make them pop! Space is limited and reservation required. For ages 15 and older. Mask are encouraged and will be available.
For questions and to register, call 219-275-2471.
LIBRARY NEWS – We’re sad to see Summer Reading end! We’ve been having too much fun! This past week all our groups celebrated with stories, fun games and activities (one may have involved shaving cream and cheese balls being thrown), and good food (donuts, snow cones and walking tacos).
The younger groups were given a prize of their choosing for participating this summer and a book. The readers that participated the most this summer were the first to pick their prizes for a job well done!
If you participated this summer and have not gotten your prize, stop by the library to pick one out. Our teens (and adults) still have time to get their reading/challenge logs in by July 31 for the drawing in August!
Our adult group met this past week as well. It was a nice, relaxing and enjoyable time outside as we painted these adorable mason jar signs. They turned out wonderful! We have loved seeing pictures of them hanging up!
Thank you to everyone for a delightful summer and for being awesome readers/participants! We hope to continue our in-person programs and to see you this fall!