SUMMER READING - Summer Reading is well underway! The Brook Library is excited to offer in-person, outdoor programming for the 2021 Summer Reading season. Programming started on June 1 and will run through the end of July with the following schedule:
- Mondays: Stroller Stories (0-2-year-olds) and teens 13+
- Tuesdays: Storytime (3-5-year-olds not attended K)
- Wednesdays: K-5 graders
The library will also offer a reading challenge for children of all ages that can be completed at home. The Summer Reading Challenge includes book logging and activity challenges that can be completed either virtually through your Beanstack account or by completing paper logs available at the library.
COVID protocols will be in place to ensure a safe and exciting experience for all. Parents can register their children for any and all of these activities at the library. For more information, call 219-275-2471.
SUMMER READING RAFFLE – The Summer Reading Raffle is back and bigger than ever before. Teens and adults are invited to participate in this fun program offering grand prizes such as a Kindle, Amazon Echo, gift cards, and more. Participants earn tickets to put toward the prizes of their choice by reading books, completing activities, and attending programs. Participants can participate virtually through their Beanstack account or by using a paper version available at the library. The Raffle will run June 1st through July 31st with winners being drawn in August.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES – The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on August 9th at 5:00 pm.
LIBRARY NEWS – We were out at the fair this past week with all the other libraries! We had a great time seeing everyone, watching them have fun at the other stations and handing out goodie bags. We hope everyone enjoyed going on the Fair Scavenger hunt we set them out on! We’ve seen pictures and everyone’s done an awesome job checking items off that list! Reminder, if you did the scavenger hunt and took pictures, show them to a librarian at your local library to receive your goodie bag (while supplies last).
For in-person programming this past week, our Stroller Stories and Teen X-Treme met. Stroller Stories did fun activities like reading, singing and dancing. Miss Marilyn always brings the fun for this wonderful little group! The teens were challenged to get creative by taking an old bookend and creating an animal theme picture with paint and toy animals. They turned out great! There were enough bookends left over that the kids were able to draw whatever they liked on them to take home for their own shelves.
For our Storytime and Wacky Wednesday groups, we had a cute little activity for them to take home. The kits included an animal DIY keychain where the kids got to sew it themselves! We also had leftover goodie bags from the fair available for the kids to take and do as well.
We hope everyone’s been having a fun summer here at the Brook Library so far and we can’t wait to see what happens next.