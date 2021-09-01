CHILDREN PROGRAMMING – Our regular children programs are back! The Brook Library is excited to offer in-person, outdoor/indoor programming for the 2021-2022 academic year. Programming starts on August 23rd and will run with the following schedule:
- Mondays: Little Wigglers (0-2-year-olds) at 4 p.m.
- Tuesdays: Buzy Kids (3-5-year-olds not attended K) at 3:30 p.m.
- Wednesdays: Wacky Wednesday (K-5 graders) at 3:30 p.m.
COVID protocols will be in place to ensure a safe and exciting experience for all. Programs can be cancelled based on those protocols at any time. Parents can register their children at the library. For more information, call 219-275-2471.
CLOSING – We will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day. We will reopen on Sept. 7 with regular hours. Have a safe and happy holiday!
BOARD OF TRUSTEES – The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on Sept. 13 at 5 p.m.
FALL HARVEST SIGN – Join us for our next adult program on Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. at the Brook Library. We will be making these endearing signs to hang up just in time for the changing season! Space is limited and reservation required. For ages 15 and older. Mask are encouraged and will be available. For questions and to register, call 219-275-2471.
MEDICARE 101 – Join us on Sept. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Brook Library for an educational presentation on Medicare. A professional will be here to answer any and all of your burning questions on Medicare and how it can work best for you. Mask are encouraged and will be available. To register for this session, call 219-275-2471.
MEDICARE 101 – Join us on Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Brook Library for another educational presentation on Medicare. A professional will be here to answer any and all of your burning questions on Medicare and how it can work best for you. Mask are encouraged and will be available. To register for this session, call 219-275-2471.