SUMMER READING: Summer Reading is well underway. The Brook Library is excited to offer in-person, outdoor programming for the 2021 Summer Reading season. Programming started June 1 and will run through the end of July with the following schedule:
- Mondays: Stroller Stories (0-2-year-olds) and teens 13+
- Tuesdays: Storytime (3-5-year-olds not attended K)
- Wednesdays: K-5 graders
The library will also offer a reading challenge for children of all ages that can be completed at home. The Summer Reading Challenge includes book logging and activity challenges that can be completed either virtually through your Beanstack account or by completing paper logs available at the library.
COVID protocols will be in place to ensure a safe and exciting experience for all. Parents can register their children for any and all of these activities at the library. For more information, call 219-275-2471.
SUMMER READING RAFFLE: The Summer Reading Raffle is back and bigger than ever before. Teens and adults are invited to participate in this fun program offering grand prizes such as a Kindle, Amazon Echo, gift cards, and more. Participants earn tickets to put toward the prizes of their choice by reading books, completing activities, and attending programs. Participants can participate virtually through their Beanstack account or by using a paper version available at the library. The Raffle will run June 1st through July 31st with winners being drawn in August.
STORY HOUR AT THE FAIR: We’ll be at the Pun’kin Vine Fair on July 13. Join the Brook Library and the Newton County Public libraries from 5-6 p.m. outside the Domestic Arts Building for a Story Book Walk, games, obstacle course, educational goodies, and a take home craft and book for parents and preschool-first graders!
BOARD OF TRUSTEES: The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on July 19 at 5 p.m.
“HELLO” SUMMER SIGN CRAFT CLASS: Our next adult program is on July 20 at 5 p.m. at McKinley Park. We will be making these adorable mason jar hanging signs to brighten our households this summer. Space is limited and reservation required. For ages 15 and older. Mask are encouraged and will be available. For questions and to register, call 219-275-2471.
LIBRARY NEWS: This past week, our summer reading had a break from in-person programming. However, that didn’t stop us from having fun! Our participants were invited to go on a scavenger hunt around the main street in Brook to find some wild animals that had escaped from the “Brook Game Preserve.”
Some of the animals were lions, elephants, gorillas — just to name a few. The kids went to different businesses to collect their “animals” (some cool bookmarks) and they were told these fantastic stories about what the animals were doing around town before ending up at that business. We heard the zebras were running amok through town!
Our Career Dog demonstration on June 28 had a great turnout. Newton County Coroner Scott McCord and K-9 handler Vince Lowe brought their partners with them to show kids and their families how their dogs worked and assisted them.
McCord brought along his two search and rescue dogs and talked about how they help find and bring people home. He talked about the importance of the job, even if we don’t always get the results we want.
The dogs demonstrated their keen sense of smell by finding a box that was set out earlier and showed us how they let Scott know when they found something. One of the dogs even showed off their agility by climbing up the ladder of a slide at the park.
Luckily, she was able to climb down the same way she went up. The kids loved petting and loving on the dogs as Scott talked to them.
Mr. Lowe brought along a few helpers to demonstrate how a dog worked in a police setting. He and Officer Holloway brought along their two K-9s to show the families that every dog and handler work together differently and they each have their own temperament.
The two K-9s displayed how they helped find things like drugs through a game simulation. Boxes were set up and the dogs were tasked to find out which one had what they needed to find.
The dogs showed their indicators for when they found something and then were “paid” when the box threw a ball for them to catch. The dogs also exhibited a “bite demonstration.”
The families were asked beforehand if they wanted to see it and it was emphasized that the dogs were not hurting or being mean to the officer who was wearing the padding. The kids were amazed and very curious after seeing that particular demonstration.
We appreciate everyone’s involvement this past week — from everyone at the demonstrations to the businesses and churches that helped with the scavenger hunt.
This week was incredible and we can’t thank you all enough.