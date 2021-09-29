The Brook Public Library has decided to suspend in-person programming due to COVID cases rising in Newton County.
We want the library to be as safe as we can be for everyone who comes to our programs. This affects all of our groups: Little Wigglers, Buzy Kids, Wacky Wednesday, Teen X-Treme and adult programming.
With that said, we will still try to have our Medicare 101 program in-person in October. Masks will be highly encouraged and available to those that attend this program.
We will be going back to Take and Makes during this time. Our first one will be the adult Fall Harvest Sign craft for ages 15 and older. We will keep updating as often as we can about what we have available for Take and Makes for all age groups.
Check out our Facebook page for all the latest information on what’s happening at the Brook Public Library. We hope to see you at the library in the meantime!
Fall Harvest Sin Take and Make: We have Take and Makes available at the library! These kits will have everything you need to make the perfect fall sign — just in time for the changing season! Available for anyone 15 and older. While supplies last.
Medicare 101: Join us on Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Brook Library for an educational presentation on Medicare. A professional will be here to answer any and all of your burning questions on Medicare and how it can work best for you. Mask are encouraged and will be available. To register for this session, call 219-275-2471.
Board of Trustees: The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on Oct. 11 at 5 p.m.