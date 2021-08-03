BOARD OF TRUSTEES – The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on Aug. 9 at 5 p.m.
DIY BOOKMARKS & KEYCHAINS — Our next adult program is on Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. at the Brook Library. We will be learning how to make resin bookmarks and keychains with different accessories to make them pop! Space is limited and reservation required. For ages 15 and older. Mask are encouraged and will be available.
For questions and to register, call 219-275-2471.
“HELLO” SUMMER SIGN TAKE AND MAKE – We have take and makes from our “Hello” Summer Sign class last month — available at the library! These kits will have everything you need to make an adorable mason jar sign to brighten your doorway. Available for anyone 15 and older. While supplies last.
CLOSING – We will be closed Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day. We will reopen Sept. 7 with regular hours. Have a safe and happy holiday!