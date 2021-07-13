SUMMER READING: Summer Reading is well underway! The Brook Library is excited to offer in-person, outdoor programming for the 2021 Summer Reading season. Programming started on June 1 and will run through the end of July with the following schedule:
- Mondays: Stroller Stories (0-2-year-olds) and teens 13+
- Tuesdays: Storytime (3-5-year-olds not attended K)
- Wednesdays: K-5 graders
The library will also offer a reading challenge for children of all ages that can be completed at home. The Summer Reading Challenge includes book logging and activity challenges that can be completed either virtually through your Beanstack account or by completing paper logs available at the library.
COVID protocols will be in place to ensure a safe and exciting experience for all. Parents can register their children for any and all of these activities at the library.
For more information, call 219-275-2471.
SUMMER READING RAFFLE: The Summer Reading Raffle is back and bigger than ever before. Teens and adults are invited to participate in this fun program offering grand prizes such as a Kindle, Amazon Echo, gift cards, and more.
Participants earn tickets to put toward the prizes of their choice by reading books, completing activities, and attending programs. Participants can participate virtually through their Beanstack account or by using a paper version available at the library.
The Raffle will run June 1 through July 31, with winners being drawn in August.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES: The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting at 5 p.m. July 19.
“HELLO” SUMMER SIGN CRAFT CLASS: Our next adult program is 5 p.m. July 20 at McKinley Park. We will be making these adorable mason jar hanging signs to brighten our households this summer.
Space is limited and reservation required. For ages 15 and older. Mask are encouraged and will be available.
For questions and to register, call 219-275-2471.
LIBRARY NEWS: We were back in person this past week for summer reading! The kids had a blast learning all about owls. This subject was inspired by the baby owl that was a part of the Silly Safaris’ show that came to the library in June.
The kids received a packet to fill out as they got their hands dirty and broke open a real owl pellet! From seeing and finding out what an owl eats, they enjoyed every minute of it. They even got to make their own delicious treat in the shape of an owl for a snack. Yum!