SUMMER READING
BROOK, Ind. — Summer Reading is well underway! The Brook Library is excited to offer in-person, outdoor programming for the 2021 Summer Reading season. Programming started on June 1 and will run through the end of July with the following schedule:
Mondays: Stroller Stories (0-2-year-olds) and teens 13+Tuesdays: Storytime (3-5-year-olds not attended K)Wednesdays: K-5 graders
The library will also offer a reading challenge for children of all ages that can be completed at home. The Summer Reading Challenge includes book logging and activity challenges that can be completed either virtually through your Beanstack account or by completing paper logs available at the library.
COVID protocols will be in place to ensure a safe and exciting experience for all. Parents can register their children for any and all of these activities at the library. For more information, call 219-275-2471.
SUMMER READING RAFFLE – The Summer Reading Raffle is back and bigger than ever before. Teens and adults are invited to participate in this fun program offering grand prizes such as a Kindle, Amazon Echo, gift cards, and more. Participants earn tickets to put toward the prizes of their choice by reading books, completing activities, and attending programs. Participants can participate virtually through their Beanstack account or by using a paper version available at the library. The Raffle will run June 1st through July 31st with winners being drawn in August.
FREE FOOD FOR KIDS — Free breakfasts and lunches will be offered to anyone under the age of 18 five days a week during the month of June. The library is partnering with South Newton Foods to offer healthy food choices all month long. Food pick up will be weekdays, June 7-28, at 11:30 in McKinley Park.
FIREWORK WREATH CRAFT CLASS – Our next adult in-person program is on June 22nd at 5:00 pm at McKinley Park. We will be making easy, patriotic wreaths to light up our doorways this 4th of July! Space is limited and reservation is required. For ages 15 and older. We ask attendees to bring a mask for times that don’t allow for social distancing. For questions and to register, call 219-275-2471.
SPRING TRELLIS TAKE AND MAKES – We have take and makes from our Spring Trellis class last month—available at the library! These kits will have everything you need to make a beautiful piece of spring décor for your home. Available for anyone 15 and older. While supplies last.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES – The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on July 19th at 5:00 pm.
LIBRARY NEWS – We’ve had an amazing start to summer reading! The first week, our younger readers were able to “adopt” a reading buddy. In our second week, they were able to bring those reading buddies back (or different stuffed animal if they wanted) for a sleepover at the library. They were up to all kinds of things while the staff was away! From reading stories to painting to using the copier to make copies of their faces, they had a lot of fun! Both weeks our readers enjoyed reading stories, playing games, singing songs, and crafting (they even painted teddy bear banks!).
Our teen group learned about different types of “slimy” animals. Do you know about hyena butter? The kids loved hearing about it! They went on to make their own slime (a bunch of it, actually) with glitter and charms and made animal print stress balls.
We’ve had all kinds of fun and can’t wait for what’s next!