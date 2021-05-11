BROOK, Ind. — Donations to the Brook-Iroquois Township Community Fund for the 2020-2021 fund drive have been distributed as follows:
- Scouting $288.24
- Fireworks $749.21
- Youth Baseball $228.21
- Brook Town Parks $453.19
- ABC Pre-school $425.19
- Newton County Salvation Army $278.19
- Newton/Jasper Crisis Center $498.16
- Brook Community Club $233.15
- Wash-O-Quois Museum $343.16
- Brook UMC Free Thursday Night Meals $1210.15
- Back Pack Program $488.15
Total Disbursements $5,195
“Thank you so much to all donors,” stated the community fund committee. “Your generosity is greatly appreciated by the groups that we help and by the fund committee, and thank you to the Community State Bank for providing envelopes, copies and postage.”