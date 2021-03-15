WEST LAFAYETTE — After 20 years in the National Football League, Drew Brees announced his retirement.
The announcement was made Sunday, 15 years to the day when the former Boilermakers quarterback agreed to terms with the Saints. Brees was the San Diego Chargers’ first pick of the second round (32nd overall) in the 2001 NFL Draft out of Purdue University.
“After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football,” Brees wrote on his Instagram account. “Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more.
“I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans,” Brees added. “This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life‘s work begins!”
Brees, 42, was a 15-year team captain and led the Saints to nine playoff appearances, seven division titles — including four consecutive from 2017-2020 — and the Super Bowl XLIV championship, where he was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
Brees was a two-time Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year, named to 13 Pro Bowls and five Associated Press All-Pro teams, was the 2004 NFL Comeback Player of the Year and the 2006 co-recipient of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.
Overall, in his 20-year NFL career, he played in 287 regular season games (286 starts) and completed 7,142-of-10,551 passes (67.7%) for 80,358 yards, 571 touchdown passes and a 98.7 passer rating. He set numerous NFL passing records and retires as the league’s all-time leader in passing yardage (80,358), completions (7,142) passing attempts (10,551), ranks second in career completion percentage (67.7%) and touchdown passes (571) and fifth in passer rating (98.7).
Brees set marks for touchdown passes in a game (seven, tied with seven other players), completions in a season (471, 2016), completion percentage in a season (74.4%, 2018), completion percentage in a game (96.7%), 300-yard passing games in a season (13, 2011), consecutive games with at least 300 yards passing (nine, twice), most passing yards in a five-game span (1,954), most passing yards in a four-season span (20,767, 2011-14), most passing yards in a five-season span (25,637, 2011-15), most passing yards in a six-season span (30,845, 2011-16), most seasons leading the league in passing yardage (seven), consecutive games with a touchdown pass (54, 2009-12), games with four-plus touchdown passes (37), games with four touchdown passes and zero interceptions (25), games with five-plus touchdown passes (11) consecutive games with at least three touchdown passes and zero interceptions (four, tied with three other players), overall (10) and consecutive (nine) seasons with at least 30 touchdown passes, career 300-yard passing games (123) and career 350-yard passing games (63).The Texas native holds four of the top five most accurate seasons in league history and threw for 5,000 yards an NFL-record five times, a feat no other player has accomplished more than once.
“He played the game and played the position at its highest level, but just as important, represented our organization and region in the highest fashion,” Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a press release. “We will forever be grateful to him for what he brought to our club and the entire Gulf South community, showing everybody what can be accomplished by putting our sleeves up and showing leadership, determination and hard work.”
At Purdue, Brees was the quarterback of a Boilermakers team that was known for its “basketball on grass” offensive style. He left Purdue with Big Ten Conference records in passing yards (11,792), touchdown passes (90), total offensive yards (12,693), completions (1,026) and attempts (1,678). He tied an NCAA record with the 99-yard pass to receiver Vinny Sutherland, against Northwestern, on Sept. 25, 1999, and held the NCAA record for pass attempts in a game (83) for 15 years, until Washington State quarterback Connor Halliday broke it in October 2013.
Because of head-to-head victories in 2000 over Michigan and Northwestern, Purdue went to the 2001 Rose Bowl for the first time since 1967. The Boilermakers lost to Washington, 34-24, and have not been back since.
In 2009, Brees was inducted into Purdue’s Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame.
Brees has been a community fixture in New Orleans with his Brees Dream Foundation, expanding on its initial mission to improve the quality of life of cancer patients and provide care, education and opportunities for children facing adversity to committing to enhance the lives of all people. He has also been a regular participant in charitable and social justice causes initiated by the Saints.
On Monday, it was announced that Brees will be a studio analyst for NBC’s “Football Night in America” and a game analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of Notre Dame football. He’ll also be part of NBC’s Super Bowl LVI team in 2022 and other prominent non-football events such as the upcoming Olympics.