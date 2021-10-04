Senator Mike Braun’s Indiana staff will be conducting staff mobile office hours in Fountain County on Oct. 21, according to information provided.
The mobile office hours will be conducted from 11 a.m.-noon Oct. 21 at the Attica Public Library.
These mobile offices are staff-led. Braun will not be in attendance. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff are asking any Hoosier wishing to attend the mobile office hours to RSVP and work with the staff to schedule a time to discuss how the office can be of assistance. Those wishing to attend are asked to email Braun’s staff at mark_doud@braun.senate.gov.