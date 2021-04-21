Donovan Jr. Sr. High School staff met with Bradley University officials April 8 and discussed the Dr. James Eilers Scholarship fund, according to a news release.
Dr. Eilers was a Donovan High School graduate in 1962. This scholarship will be able to fund full tuition to Bradley University for a DHS graduate who is majoring in science. This is roughly a $35,000 per year and roughly $140,000 scholarship total value for the recipient as it follows them through their four years at Bradley University. After meeting with Charles, Shelly, Michele, and Holly from Bradley University it was learned that it will be awarded every 4 years. However, it is expected and anticipated that the Dr. James Eilers Scholarship Fund will grow and the group will eventually be able to award a full four year tuition scholarship to Bradley University every other year.
The main focus of this scholarship is to fund a Donovan High School graduate for a degree in chemistry or physics; however, if no DHS scholarship applicants apply it will open up to any DHS applicants that major in anything science related. Also, if no DHS graduate applies for the scholarship it will then open up to any graduate in Iroquois County majoring in science. The next year this award will be granted is in the spring of 2022.