Action continued in boys’ sectional basketball on Friday at both Fountain Central and Attica with Seeger facing Rossville in the first game on the Mustang court while Covington took on North Vermillion in the second game on the Ramblers’ floor.
There was a slow start when the Patriots took on the Hornets in 2A Sectional 38 as the two teams could only score nine points total in the opening seven minutes, with Rossville up 5-4.
In that span the only Seeger points came on baskets by Jorden Gates and Owen Snedeker.
In the final minute of the first period, Rossville added two free throws and the Patriots one for a 7-5 score.
That is when the sky fell in for Seeger as their offense began to bleed turnovers that the Hornets converted to points.
Rossville hit a lay-up and then two consecutive three-pointers for a 15-5 lead and, after an Elijah Greene lay-up off a pass from Gates stopped the first run, the Hornets tossed in nine more points for a 24-5 lead that forced a second Seeger timeout in the quarter.
After the break, Kolton Pearson drained a three-pointer for the Patriots making the score 24-10 with about two minutes left in the period.
Seeger would add a free throw and another basket before the halftime horn, but Rossville scored four to make it 28-13 at the half.
Unfortunately for the Patriots, Khal Stephen, one of the most athletic of the Patriot players, spent the evening in street clothes sitting on the bench as he, according to assistant coach Greg Grimmett, aggravated a hip injury against Fountain Central on Tuesday and was unable to play against Rossville.
Seeger got their offense going in the third quarter as they got treys from Christian and Andrew Holland, but the Patriots also missed out on some three-point plays after converting lay-ups but not the ensuing free throws.
Rossville drained three treys to more than offset the shots by the Hollands and they upped their lead to 16 at 46-30 going into the final quarter.
The Patriots slipped further behind in that period despite three-pointers from Christian Holland and Peyton Reynolds.
Every time Seeger would start to close the gap, Rossville would find a response and they held on for a 65-47 win.
In the second contest at Fountain Central, Carroll defeated Western Boone 63-48 meaning that Rossville advanced to face the Cougars for the championship while Seeger ended the season at 8-12.
At Attica in 1A Sectional 54, Lafayette Central Catholic disposed of Faith Christian 61-42 and then the Trojans and Falcons took the court for game two of the night.
Earlier this season, Covington hosted North Vermillion and won the game 90-32, but the young Falcons have made significant improvement in their game since that January 29 matchup.
As in the previous meeting, Covington wanted to play at a fast pace while their opponents wanted to shorten the game by playing deliberately.
The Trojans struck first with a trey from Alan Karrfalt and a lay-up from Logan Pinkerton but Atticus Blank hit his own three-pointer just 90 seconds into the contest for a 5-3 score.
Each squad made another bucket in the next three minutes – playing at a pace favorable to the Falcons – before Covington closed out the period on an 11-0 run in the final 1:55 as Drew Busick hit back-to-back treys, Karrfalt added his second one and Pinkerton finished things off with a lay-up for an 18-5 score.
Karrfalt made another trey to open the second quarter, but Cody Tryon made a free throw for North Vermillion to stop a five-minute Falcon scoring drought.
Karrfalt responded with his fourth trey of the game and Busick with his third on consecutive possessions to put Covington up 27-6 before Dalton Thomas got the Falcons back in the scoring column with a lay-up.
Busick countered with his fourth three-pointer, but then North Vermillion scored on the final three possession of the half – two baskets and a trey, all from Landon Naylor – to trail 30-15.
The Falcon surge continued as the third quarter opened with a basket by Jerimiah Ziebart and three free throws by Jerome White that made the score 30-20.
It had been 8:03 since Covington had scored when Duncan Keller made a lay-up to stop the Falcon run.
Covington would score twice more in the period and North Vermillion once for a 36-24 tally going into the final quarter.
“We seemed to have thought we had the game won,” Shaun Busick, the Covington head coach said about the Trojan third quarter. “I was not happy with how we played.”
Thomas opened the final period with a trey for the Falcons to cut the margin to under double digits at 36-27, but those would be the final points for the team as they went the last 7:11 without scoring.
Covington added 20 points including a fifth trey by Busick before the Trojan reserves came on with Dane Gerling picking the final two baskets of the contest in a 56-27 final.
With the win, Covington advanced to the championship game on Saturday while North Vermillion finished the season with a record of 2-14.