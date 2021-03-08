Opening round games of the boys’ basketball sectionals were held at Fountain Central and Attica on Tuesday.
Sectional 39 – a 2A sectional – opened with host Fountain Central taking on Seeger while Sectional 54 – a 1A sectional – saw Attica hosting North Vermillion.
Fountain Central opened the scoring against Seeger with Will Harmon and Andrew Shabi making a pair of baskets around a Kolton Pearson-assisted lay-up by Jorden Gates of the Patriots for a 4-2 edge.
Carson Eberly converted an in-bounds lay-up to push the Mustang lead to four, but baskets by Pearson and Khal Stephen tied the game for Seeger at 6-all midway through the first period.
Mason Larkin responded with a bucket for Fountain Central and then a trey from Harmon gave the hosts their largest lead of the night, five points, at 11-6.
Fountain Central would stay in front for the remainder of the first quarter, a period that ended 17-13 in their favor.
Seeger got five points from Drew Holland on a lay-up and a trey to retake the lead 18-17 with just 90 seconds gone in the second quarter.
The Patriot defense keep Fountain Central from scoring from the field for the entire period with the Mustangs netting only a single point on a free throw by Harmon.
Meanwhile, the Seeger offense put a dozen more points on the board after getting the lead as Owen Snedeker, Christian Holland and Logan McFatridge all contributed to a 30-18 halftime tally.
Christian Holland continued the offensive attack for the Patriots as the third period began and Pearson stole the ball and went the length of the floor for a lay-up that made it 36-18.
Larkin made a basket for the Mustangs that ended a scoring drought from the field of 12:39 that started in the first quarter and ended not quite four minutes into the third.
Shabi followed the Larkin lay-up with a trey for a 36-23 total, but Seeger negated it with a free throw and a short jumper for a 39-23 score going into the final quarter.
That eight minutes saw Shabi, Eberly and Harmon score a total of nine points for the Mustangs while the Patriots added eight for a final score of 47-32.
In the second game of the night, Carroll defeated Clinton Prairie 44-20.
With their win, Seeger advanced to play Rossville on Friday while Fountain Central ended the season with a record of 9-13.
At Attica, Faith Christian opened with a 52-43 win over Clinton Central and then the Red Rambler fans saw their team take the floor against North Vermillion, but the contest did not open in a favorable way for the hosts.
Atticus Blank opened the scoring for the Falcons with a lay-up off a pass from Jeremiah Ziebart and then Jerome White added two more points in a game that saw both teams trying to play a slow-down style that looked for open shots.
Almost five minutes passed before John Britt made a driving lay-up for Attica to make the score 4-2 and then two minutes later, Ziebart took a feed from Blank for a 6-2 tally.
In the final 90 seconds of the first quarter, Antonio Jerkins made a free throw for the Ramblers while Dalton Thomas made two for the Falcons for an 8-3 score favoring the visitors.
The pace quickened in the second period as both teams became more aggressive offensively and defensively with Zeb Shonkwiler getting a steal and lay-up for Attica.
White countered with a three-point play for an 11-5 Falcon lead, but then the Ramblers came roaring back with treys from Britt and Garrett Crowder followed by a pair of free throws to put hosts on top for the first time in the game at 13-11.
White stopped the run with a free throw and then Landon Naylor got North Vermillion back on top with putback for a 14-13 score that held into halftime.
After the intermission, Attica regained the lead on back-to-back baskets by Jackson Davis and Zach Black before White put back a miss for the Falcons with over two minutes gone for a 17-16 score.
Davis increased the lead for the hosts on a pair of free throws and two baskets for a 23-16 score that forced a North Vermillion timeout.
After the break, Attica got aggressive and drew three fouls before Britt made another basket for the largest Rambler lead of the game, nine points, at 25-16 with 38 seconds left in the third quarter.
Blank drained a trey off a pass from Naylor to end a 4:30 scoring drought for the Falcons and make it 25-19 in favor of Attica going into the final quarter.
That period belonged to the Falcons as they outscored the Ramblers 25-10.
It started with a Naylor free throw, a Ziebart trey, a runner by Naylor and a trey from Cody Tryon against only a single bucket by Jerkins in the first two-and-a-half minutes, enabling North Vermillion to go ahead 28-27.
Shonkwiler put his team back in the lead with a three-pointer at 30-28, but the Falcons made five of six straight free throws and added a scoop from Naylor for 35-30 score with 2:21 left.
Attica continued to attack and they found Britt open from three-point range and he converted it with 2:04 to go to pull the hosts within two, but by this time the Falcons were in the double bonus and they went to the line to close out the game.
North Vermillion made 9-of-12 from the charity stripe while Attica went 2-of-4 to make the final score 44-35.
With their win, the Falcons advanced to play Covington on Friday while Attica saw its season end with a 2-17 record.