RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central has a mammoth task ahead of it this week — literally.
The Class 2A No. 9 Bombers (2-0) will entertain Class 3A Hamilton Heights and its roster of big bodies Friday in a non-conference match-up.
It’s the first visit to Rensselaer by the Huskies, who are in every sense of the word of their team name. Coach Jon Kirschner’s roster features six players over 250 pounds, including two linemen weighing 310 and 359.
“I don’t think we’ve seen size like this since Andrean last year,” Bombers coach Chris Meeks said. “Even in the summer. Michigan City, a 5A school, didn’t have size like this. But that’s fine. It just reinforces the fact we have to play with our pad levels down. If we play with our pad levels up, that won’t be good for us. We’ve got to stay low and be fundamentally sound.”
The Bombers are used to playing teams with big lines. In the first two weeks of the season, they faced large linemen at Kankakee Valley and North Newton and performed well offensively. Through two games, they are averaging 7 yards per carry with over 700 yards of offense.
Senior running back Dylan Kidd has rushed for 383 yards and seven scores to lead the Bombers. He averages over 9 yards per carry.
Meeks, however, felt his team lacked intensity in its 35-8 victory at North Newton last week, especially after playing so well in week one against rival KV.
“It’s not very often you say you played better in week one than week two,” he said. “I felt like our kids were dialed in in week one and executed very well. Last week, I just felt like we were a step slow all night. From allowing them to return a kickoff for a touchdown, we had kids in poor position. That’s something we’ve worked on. Offensively, we missed some key blocks. There’s a lot of moving components in our offense to run a successful play and we had some guys who weren’t hitting the holes they were supposed to hit or not completing the pass, running the wrong route or missing a block. Defensively, we were out of position at times.”
The coaching staff reinforced assignment football this week, tweaking some areas that needed attention.
“We went back with our hard hats and lunch pails and worked hard this week with lots of drilling and working on fundamentals to make sure we play the way we need to play to be successful,” Meeks said.
The Huskies (1-1) opened the season with a 10-0 loss to Class A No. 4 ranked Monroe Central before bouncing back with an impressive road 21-14 win at Bluffton last week.
They return a handful of starters from last year’s Hoosier Conference East Division title team, but have been slow to gain ground offensively.
Key returners include senior quarterback Guy Griffey, who threw for nearly 900 yards for last year’s 4-6 squad.
“It doesn’t seem like he’s hit his stride yet, but he’s a dangerous kid as far as throwing the ball and they’ve got some nice weapons,” Meeks said.
Three-year all-conference performer Isaac Tuma is a primary target in the passing game. The Huskies also return tailback Trey Ehman.
It’s on the defensive side where the Huskies return several key players.
“They have a very experienced defense back and two all-conference inside linebackers back. They’re very athletic in their secondary, so lots of speed,” Meeks said.
The game is the first of four straight against quality conference teams, with Twin Lakes at home, West Lafayette on the road and Lafayette Central Catholic at home to follow.
“It’s a great conference. Hamilton Heights, not long ago, was state runner-up in 3A. It’s a conference full of tradition and lots of very good football schools. It starts Friday,” Meeks said.