OXFORD — Rensselaer Central had 390 offensive yards and scored five times in the first half to build a 34-6 lead in cruising to a 48-16 victory over Hoosier Conference host Benton Central Friday night.
The Bombers, who finished 2-2 in league play, had 333 rushing yards, with freshman Diego Hernandez-Reyes totaling 145 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown.
Senior Kelton Hesson returned to the lineup to gain 144 yards on just 10 carries with two touchdown runs.
Both Hernandez-Reyes and Hesson shared rushing duties often reserved for senior Dylan Kidd, who continues to nurse an injury. Kidd, who was injured in last week’s game with Lafayette Central Catholic, is still on pace for his second straight 1,000 yard season.
Senior quarterback Tate Drone also had a strong outing, completing 7 of 11 passes for 69 yards and two scores and rushing for a pair of touchdowns.
Defensively, the Bombers (4-3 overall) got nine tackles from sophomore Colton Metzger, with junior Jordan Cree recording two sacks. Cree had seven tackles, with six solos.
Freshman Brock Robinson had a fumble recovery.
RCHS scored on seven of its first nine possessions. The Bombers scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, with Drone hitting fellow senior Kenseth Johns with a 6-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring.
Drone would figure in the next three scores for RCHS also. He ran the ball in from 15 yards out for a 14-0 lead, completed an 11-yard TD pass to Hesson and added a 6-yard run to give his team a 27-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Benton Central (0-5, 0-3 in the HC) scored its first touchdown minutes later after quarterback Joe Widmer hooked up with Josh Eller on a 74-yard pass play.
The Bomber defense stuffed the two-point conversion.
The Bombers capped the scoring in the first half with a Hesson 64-yard touchdown run for a 34-6 lead. Hesson’s score came on the first play from scrimmage.
RCHS scored twice more in the third quarter, with Hesson capping an eight-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown run and Hernandez-Reyes scoring on a 1-yard run to give the Bombers a 48-12 lead.
BC’s Quentin Hardebeck had two scores in the second half, including TD runs of 10 and 13 yards.
Hardebeck had eight carries for 37 yards and two TDs. Widmer completed 11 of 25 passes for 209 yards with a touchdown. The Bison totaled 241 offensive yards in the game.
RCHS will remain on the road next week when it travels to Northwestern (0-6). The Bison will travel to Central Catholic.