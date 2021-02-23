Both Rensselaer Central and Kankakee Valley get the luxury of watching the opening phase of their basketball tournaments next week.
Both teams earned byes into the semifinals, with Rensselaer Central (10-9) awaiting the winner of Lewis Cass 11-9) and Winamac (6-14) at the Delphi Class 2A Sectional and the Kougars to play either Knox (7-11) or Hanover Central (11-5) in the semifinals of the New Prairie Class 3A Sectional.
Meanwhile, Covenant Christian of DeMotte opens tournament play at Kouts against Washington Township, which is capable of winning the title at week’s end.
Here is a peek at this year’s tournaments which begin March 2:
Class 3A Sectional 18 @ New Prairie
Tuesday, March 2
Knox (9-11) vs. Hanover Central (12-6)
PRE-GAME NOTES: Knox has been better of late, winning three of its last five games. Its signature win came against Morgan Township, which has wins over Kankakee Valley and Gary 21st Century. But Hanover, the defending sectional champion, comes in having won six games in a row and seven of its last eight. The Wildcats feature two of the tournament’s best players in senior Joey Glidewell (15.6 ppg.) and Landen Babusiak (12.3), a 6-foot-7 junior. Both players were key members of last year’s sectional title team.
Wheeler (0-11) vs. New Prairie (15-6)
PRE-GAME NOTES: Considered by some to be the favorite on its home floor, New Prairie has the most wins in the tournament by a wide margin. It opens the post-season against the sectional’s only winless team and will use the match-up as a warm-up in its easy path to the championship (It gets River Forest next). The Cougars have won five of their last six games, including a signature win (59-58) over South Bend St. Joseph and Notre Dame-bound star J.R. Konieczny (29.6 ppg) on Jan. 29. Wheeler has an average losing margin of 24 points and is 1-33 over the last two seasons.
Friday, March 5
Knox/Hanover Central winner vs. Kankakee Valley (7-12)
Wheeler/New Prairie winner vs. River Forest
Saturday, March 6
Championship Game
—————
Class 2A Sectional 37 @ Delphi
Tuesday, March 2
Lewis Cass (11-9) vs. Winamac (6-14)
PRE-GAME NOTES: Cass opened the season at 7-3, including a win over Rochester that still remains the only blemish on Rochester’s record through 16 games. But the Kings have gone 2-4 in the month of February. One of those wins came against coach Kyle Johnson’s former school, WInamac, by a 48-41 final. The Warriors, meanwhile, have lost six of their last seven heading into the final week of the regular season.
Delphi (3-12) vs. North Newton (12-6)
PRE-GAME NOTES: North Newton’s 12 wins is the most since the 2005-06 team finished 13-9 under Bob Gonczy. The Spartans have had just three winning since since the 1999-2000 season. One of the Spartans’ wins this season came at Delphi by a 55-43 final, which was part of an eighth-game skid by the Oracles, who have 11 of their last 12 overall. The Spartans are led offensively by do-it-all guard Austin Goddard, who leads in scoring at 17.3 per game.
Friday, March 5
Lewis Cass/Winamac winner vs. Rensselaer Central (10-9)
Delphi/North Newton winner vs. Rochester (15-1)
Saturday, March 6
Championship Game
—————
Class A Sectional 49 @ Kouts
Tuesday, March 2
Covenant Christian (5-14) vs. Washington Township (12-6)
PRE-GAME NOTES: Washington Township won an earlier meeting with Covenant, cruising to a 67-49 victory on Jan. 26. The Knights limp into the game having lost six of their last seven and 10 of 12. The Senators have won four of their last five and count a 67-53 rout of Hanover Central to start the season as their signature win.
Kouts (19-2) vs. Hammond Academy (2-12)
PRE-GAME NOTES: Perhaps the most lopsided pairing among first-round match-ups in the state, Kouts will use this game as a warm-up for tougher times on Friday when it faces conference rival Morgan Township. Kouts’ losses have come against Bloomington South and Andrean, teams that were ranked in their respective classes this season. Hammond’s two wins have come against Granger Christian and Hammond Gavit.
Friday, March 5
Gary 21st Century (5-13) vs. Covenant Christian/Washington Township winner
Morgan Township (9-6) vs. Kouts/Hammond Academy winner
Saturday, March 6
Championship Game
—————
Class A Sectional 52 @ Tri-County
Tuesday, March 2
Caston (6-15) vs. South Newton (4-12)
PRE-GAME NOTES: Former conference rivals, the two schools haven’t faced one another in seven years when both were sectional hopefuls. It’s been 10 years since the teams played one another in a sectional setting. Both teams are limping to the finish line, with Caston on a six-game losing streak and the Rebels on a seven-game skid.
Pioneer (7-11) vs. Frontier (6-9)
PRE-GAME NOTES: After a 1-6 start, Frontier has been one of the area’s hottest teams, winning three straight and five of eight. The Falcons have been infused with a pair of transfers who have helped turn them into a challenger for a sectional title. Pioneer started the season at 0-6, but have gone 7-5 since, including a three-game winning streak this month. The teams had their Jan. 8 regular season meeting postponed. Pioneer owns a six-game winning streak in its series with the Falcons.
Friday, March 5
Tri-County (3-13) vs. Caston/South Newton winner
North White (12-8) vs. Pioneer/Frontier winner
Saturday, March 6
Championship Game