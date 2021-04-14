Lady Kougars stay unbeaten in NCC
MUNSTER — .Carmen Rosado had a pair of home runs with four RBIs and winning pitcher MaryKate Shultz also blasted a home run to highlight Kankakee Valley’s 12-7 win over Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Munster Monday, April 12.
Shultz went the distance in the circle, striking out 12 and allowing six earned runs on 11 hits. She was 2 for 5 at the plate with two RBIs and JoJo Short, Abbi Wilhelm and Lexi Broyles had doubles.
The Kougars (4-1, 3-0 in the NCC) managed 12 hits, with Mady Peterson going 2 for 3 with an RBI. Carly Basham added a single and scored three runs and Hayley Alexander and Elyse Starr had hits.
Trailing 3-1, KV stormed ahead behind an eight-run third inning and held a 12-6 lead through six innings.
Prep Softball
Hanover hands Lady Kougars first loss
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s softball team suffered its first loss in four games last Saturday, falling to host Hanover Central by a 7-1 final.
The Wildcats (1-2) took the lead for good with a two-run first inning. KV (3-1) scored its lone run in the first on a Lexi Broyles RBI double. Broyles had two hits.
Carly Basham also had a pair of hits, including a double, and MaryKate Shultz added a double. Carmen Rosado was 2 for 3.
Broyles took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits over three innings of work. She struck out five and walked two. Reliever Elyse Starr, a freshman, allowed three runs on six hits with four strikeouts.
On Friday, the Kougars bounced Wheeler by a 2-0 final. Winning pitcher Shultz allowed just two hits over seven innings with 14 strikeouts.
JoJo Short had an RBI double and Mady Peterson and Broyles had singles. Wheeler falls to 1-2.
Bombers split with Westside, Winamac
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s softball team picked up its first win of the season at West Lafayette on Saturday in what was planned to be a doubleheader.
Rain, however, shorted the trip to a single game, with the Bombers holding on for a 6-5 victory.
Senior pitcher Lauren Moore picked up the victory with the distance win. Addy Koebcke, a junior, had three hits for the winners.
On April 12, the Bombers suffered a 12-5 setback to visiting Winamac. Rensselaer (1-2) held a 3-2 lead until the fourth inning when the Warriors took the lead for good with two runs.
Winamac scored five in the sixth to push the lead to 10-5.
The Warriors (3-2) had three home runs, with Alexis Sheets, Ella Gearhart and Aubrey Gearhart collecting one each. Freshman Maggie Smith was 3 for 3 with an RBI.
Kenzie Moore, Paige Lattimore and Koebcke had two hits apiece for RCHS.
Bombers lose opener by slugfest
MONON — Rensselaer Central’s softball team let a big lead slip away in its season opener at North White on April 8.
The Bombers led 2-0 after the first inning and 11-2 through three innings before the Vikings (3-1) chipped away at the lead. The hosts scored five runs in the fourth to pull within 11-7 and rallied for five more runs in the sixth to take a 12-11 lead.
Rensselaer did answer with three runs in the top half of the seventh for a 14-12 lead but the Vikings walked off a win by scoring three runs in the bottom half of the seventh for the 15-14 victory.
Rylie Carter was 4 for 4 for the Vikings. She had a pair of doubles, scored four runs and added four RBIs. Kinsey Westerhouse had a double among her two hits and added two RBIs with three runs scored and Caitlyn Conn was 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs.
Lauren Annis added a double.
Carter and Westerhouse combined to slow Rensselaer’s offense in the late innings, combining for five strikeouts and three walks. The Bombers did outhit the Vikings, 14-12.
Prep Baseball
Holmes tosses 1-hitter in win over Jays
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley got a strong performance on the mound from sophomore Dylan Holmes to pick up a 3-1 victory over North Judson in the consolation game of the Kougar Klassic on Saturday morning.
Holmes allowed just one hit over seven innings, striking out eight and walking two. It was a much-needed performance by the Kougars (3-3), who threw nearly 300 pitches several hours earlier in a 19-11 loss to Rensselaer Central.
The Kougars scored a single run in the first inning and two more in the third to give Holmes a cushion. Ryan Tinnel was 2 for 2 and Tyler Feddeler had an RBI double. Caden Dykhuizen also drove in a run with a single and Andrew Parker was 1 for 2.
Bombers edge Spartans, 12-11, at Gary
GARY — Despite nine errors, the Rensselaer Central baseball team picked up a 12-11 victory over rival North Newton Monday, April 12 in a Gary RailCat Classic matchup.
The Bombers (3-1) held an 8-0 lead through two-plus innings before North Newton trimmed the lead to 8-4 after three innings. RCHS led 12-4 in the top of the fifth inning, but the Spartans (0-3) scored five in the fifth and two more in the sixth to pull within 12-11.
Bombers reliever Kenseth Johns pitched a scoreless seventh inning to slow the Spartans and give senior teammate Grant Spangler his first win of the season.
The Bombers outhit their rivals, 13-9, with Lakin Webb and Austin Francis collecting three hits each. Jacob Pickering had two hits.
Kougars drop NCC opener by 9-0 final
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley was held to three singles in its 9-0 Northwest Crossroads Conference loss to Highland Monday, April 12.
Caden Dykhuizen, Luke Richie and Colton Pribyl had hits for KVHS, which fell behind 6-0 after the second inning. Max Hunter suffered the loss, allowing five earned runs over three innings of work. He allowed nine hits and a walk and struck out two.
Reliever Andrew Parker scattered five hits over four innings with eight strikeouts. He allowed no earned runs.
Prep Golf
Bombers win season opener vs. Hanover
RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central boys’ golf team opened the spring season with a 187-199 win over visiting Hanover Central at Curtis Creek on Monday, April 12.
Junior Zach Hillan shot a medalist round of 44 on the course’s front nine layout. He was followed by 47s each from sophomores Zach Geleott and Harrison Odle, who were making their varsity debuts.
Luke Dixon fired a 49 and senior Addison Wilmington had a kick-out score of 51.
In the reserve match, RCHS had four golfers score, with Ky Risner shooting a 60. Wrigley Porter fired a 52, followed by Max Korniak with a 53 and Hayden Warne with a 67.
The Bombers will travel to Sandy Pines to take on rival Kankakee Valley on Friday, April 16.
Adams, Andree lead KV golfers in opener
LAKE VILLAGE — The Kankakee Valley boys’ golf team got solid scores from Caden Adams and Drew Andree ini leading the Kougars to a 183-283 win over host North Newton last Thursday. Adams shot a 42, while Andree finished with a 43 at Lugene Links in Lake Village.Tyler Bakker shot a 47, with Hayden Myers and Caleb Swallow each shooting a 51.
PRs for Andree, Adams at 3-way meet
WINAMAC — Drew Andree fired a personal-best round of 37 and Caden Adams shot a PR score of 38 in leading Kankakee Valley’s golf team to a triangular win on April 12.
The Kougars shot a 180 to easily defeat host Winamac, which had a 217. Covenant Christian of DeMotte had a 219.
Tyler Bakker added a 51 to KV’s score and Swallow shot a 54.