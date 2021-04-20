MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes scored four quick runs in the first inning to hand Hoosier Conference rival Rensselaer Central a 6-1 loss and salvage a split of a doubleheader on Monday night, April 19.
The loss snapped a five-game win streak for the Bombers (6-2, 2-2 in the HC), who outlasted the Indians, 8-5, in nine innings in game one.
The Indians (5-8, 2-4) jumped on RCHS junior starter Teagan Brown in the first inning, collecting four hits and coaxing four walks. Brown went five innings, allowing six runs — five earned — on seven hits. He struck out 12 and walked four.
Peyton Hirt was 2 for 5 at the plate for Twin Lakes.
The Bombers managed just four hits, with Austin Francis going 2 for 4. Grant Spangler and Tommy Boles added singles.
In game one, the Bombers rallied from a two-run deficit with three runs in the fourth inning to take a 5-3 lead. The Indians answered right back in the bottom half of the inning with two runs to tie the game and both teams went scoreless over the next four innings.
Finally in the top of the ninth, RCHS scored three runs to take control and make reliever Jacob Pickering a winner in relief. Pickering allowed just one hit in two innings of work with a strikeout.
Francis got the start, allowing three earned runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks.
Pickering also added a pair of doubles and two RBIs for the Bombers and brother Ethan was 2 for 3. Lakin Webb was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Kenseth Johns had a double, Boyles was 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and Brown had an RBI single.
Hirt had two hits for the hosts. Dailan Reece had a two-run single.