MONTICELLO — Both Rensselaer Central and Kankakee Valley competed in the annual Twin Lakes Invitational at the Tippecanoe Country Club in Monticello on Saturday.
The Bombers finished seventh in the 18-team event, shooting a 361. KVHS shot a 385 for 14th place.
Twin Lakes won the team title with a 317, edging Plymouth (328) and Noblesville (332).
Senior Luke Dixon led the Bombers with a solid 84 on the par-72 course. Sophomore teammate Zach Geleott followed with an 87 and Harrison Odle, a sophomore, had a 92.
Junior Zach Hillan, who played at No. 1 for the Bombers, shot a 98 and senior Addison Wilmington had a kick-out score of 99.
For the Kougars, Drew Andree fired an 85 and Caden Adams had a 92. Tyler Gakker and Caleb Swallow shot 104s and Hayden Myers (110) was the team’s fifth man.
Kash Bellar of Peru won the individual title in a playoff against Twin Lakes’ Lewis Dellinger. Bellar and Dillinger finished regulation golf with 73s.
Bennett Christy of Plymouth was third with a 75.
Kougars beat Bombers at Sandy Pines
DeMOTTE — Sophomore teammates Drew Andree and Caden Adams played solid for nine holes in leading Kankakee Valley to a 176-198 win over Rensselaer Central at Sandy Pines on Friday, April 16.
Andree had a match medalist score of 39, with Adams firing a 44. Tyler Bakker had a season-best 46 and Caleb Swallow shot a 47 to round out the scoring.
Hayden Myers returned to the course, finishing with a 50.
Junior Zach Hillan led the Bombers with a 43, while senior teammate Addison Wilmington and sophomore Zach Geleott shot 50s. Senior Luke Dixon’s 55 rounded out the scorecard.
Ky Risner shot a 59 for the kick-out score.
In the reserve match, the Bombers scored 218 to KV’s 233. Sophomore Harrison Odle shot a match-best 44, with senior Max Korniak adding a 56. Sophomores Wrigley Porter and Hayden Warne both finished with 59s.
Brock Lahm and Aaron Rhodes shot 50 and 54, respectively, for the Kougars.