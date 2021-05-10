RENSSELAER — Northwest Indiana was well represented in the annual E.R. Beaver Invitational at Rensselaer’s Curtis Creek Golf Course on Saturday, May 8.
Valparaiso won the team title with a 317 and Andrean was second at 335. Highland shot a 336 for third, followed by Twin Lakes (341) and the host Bombers, whose 346 is a season best total.
Hanover Central was sixth and Kankakee Valley finished seventh with a 350. Munster, South Newton, Winamac, Wheeler and Lowell also brought teams to the annual event.
Aiden Gutierrez was match medalist, firing a 2-under-par 70. Finishing with even-par scores were Dillan Mori of Andrean, Mark Sebben of Andrean and Cody Donovan of Hanover.
Zach Geleott, a sophomore, had a career-best round of 82 for the Bombers. Senior teammate Luke Dixon shot an 84, coming within inches of recording a hole-in-one on the par-3 No. 5 hole.
Junior Zach Hillan shot a 90, tying senior teammate Addison Wilmington’s on RCHS’s scorecard. Sophomore Harrison Odle had a kick-out score of 91.
For the Kougars, Drew Andree finished with an 82 and Cayden Adams shot a 90. Tyler Bakker (96) and Caleb Swallow (98) rounded out the scoring, with Gabe Kistler’s 115 the kick-out score.
South Newton got a 93 from top scorer Steven Montemayer.
Two Bombers also competed as reserves, with Ky Risner firing a 93 and Max Korniak finishing with a 99.