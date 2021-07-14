RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s varsity football program will hold a series of Bomber football camps beginning Monday, July 19 at the high school.
Camps will run through Friday, July 23. They are open to students in grades second through ninth.
• Flag Football Camp for second- and third-graders is 4:30-6 p.m.
• Flag Football Camp for fourth- and fifth-graders is 5:30-7 p.m.
• Team Camp for sixth and seventh-graders is 4:30-6 p.m.
• Team Camp for eighth- and ninth-graders is 5:30-7 p.m.
The cost is $30 per camper. All campers will receive a t-shirt and will be on the field for pregame of a regular season varsity football game. Campers can sign up and pay on the first day of camp. Sign ups will be in the front of the middle school.
For more information, check out The Bomber Goalpost on Facebook or contact Bomber football coach Chris Meeks at 219-863-7710.