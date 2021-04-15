MONON — The Rensselaer Central boys’ track team lumped several first-place finishes into a triangular win over host North White and South Newton Tuesday night, April 13.
The Bombers scored 89 points to easily out-distance South Newton (33) and the Vikings (28).
Kolton Ploughe, Tristen Wuethrich, Deric Duncan and Jordan Cree collected two firsts each and the Bombers won 12 titles in all.
Ploughe won the 100-meter high hurdles in 19.15 seconds (with teammate Jacob Partin second in 20.52) and added the 300 hurdles title in 47.18 (with Partin second in 48.94). Wuethrich was the 1,600-meter run champion in 4 minutes, 59 seconds (with Will Messman fourth in 5:25) and claimed the 800 meters in 2:14 (with Dalton Henry second in 2:16 and Conner Parker fourth in 2:24).
Duncan was the 200-meter dash champ in 25.25 seconds (with Israel Hernandez third in 25.83) and also won the 400 meters in 55.14 seconds and Cree was the discus winner at 131 feet, 6 inches (with Evan Nugent fifth at 83-7) and added the shot-put title at 43-2 (with Dylan Kidd second at 32-7, Adam Ahler third at 31-11 and Nugent fourth at 31-3).
Kidd won the 100 meters in 12.4 seconds, with Hernandez fourth in 13.1, and Hernandez added the long jump title at 17-7.
The Bombers also claimed two of the three relay titles, with the 400 relay team of Avery Hayes, Hernandez, Aaron Barko and Kidd winning in 48.02 seconds and the 3,200 relay foursome of Wuethrich, Messman, Parker and Henry turning in a time of 9:09.
Tom Van Hoose was second in the 3,200-meter run in 11:05 (with Messman third in 11:23 and Cade Rivera fourth in 12:57) and the 1,600 relay team of Ploughe, Henry, Wuethrich and Duncan finishing second in 3:51.