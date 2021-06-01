ROSEMONT, Ill. – Seniors Ben Nisle and Miles Simington have closed out their Purdue careers as All-Big Ten honorees, making the Boilermakers the only team in the league to have two outfielders selected to the all-conference teams.
Mike Bolton Jr. joined Nisle and Simington as third-team All-Big Ten honorees. Though an outfielder by trade and projected starter in center field next season, Bolton was recognized as a designated hitter this season. He solidified that spot in the lineup while taking over as Purdue’s leadoff man over the second half of the season.
Senior pitcher Trent Johnson, a four-year member of the weekend rotation, was recognized as the Boilermakers’ Big Ten Sportsmanship honoree.
As Purdue’s corner outfielders and the primary 3-4 hitters for much of the season, Nisle and Simington gave the program a pair of All-Big Ten outfielders for the first time since 2011 when all three starters – Barrett Serrato, Tyler Spillner and Stephen Talbott – were recognized. The Boilermakers also had at least two outfielders named All-Big Ten in 1975, 1984, 1991, and 2009.
Bolton is Purdue’s first designated hitter to be named All-Big Ten since Spencer Ingaldson in 2006. He’s also the program’s first position player to be named all-conference as a sophomore since Kevin Plawecki, Cameron Perkins and Talbott in 2011
Nisle leads the team with 22 extra-base hits and 28 RBI, connecting for eight home runs. He became the first Boilermaker dating back to 2001 to homer in five consecutive weekends. The four-year starter in left field enters the final day of the season riding a career-long and team season-high 12-game hit streak. He also has an RBI in the last seven games. Nisle is making a run at a 1.000 OPS. Plawecki’s Big Ten Player of the Year campaign in 2012 marks the only other time a Boilermaker has accomplished that feat in the BBCOR bat era (since 2011).
Nisle was a unanimous selection for the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2018. He’s the first Boilermaker since Kyle Wood (2013-16) to be an All-Freshman Team and All-Big Ten selection. Nisle is also the first to do it at the same position since Perkins and Plawecki (2010-12), whom both went on to make it to the big leagues.
Simington has been Purdue’s most consistent hitter all year, reaching base safely in 38 of the first 40 games entering the final day of the season. He opened the year with an eight-game hit streak and posted a 21-game on-base streak. The right fielder doubled in five consecutive games during his on-base streak and has registered four two-double games while leading the team with 14 two-baggers. Simington enjoyed a memorable four-hit night May 21 at Minnesota, becoming the first Boilermaker since Zac Fascia in May 2019 to record three extra-base hits in a game. Simington’s grand slam that night made him the first Purdue player in a decade to hit a slam in two different seasons.
Bolton leads the team with a .459 on-base percentage and 17 stolen bases, ranking second in the Big Ten in steals while setting a team record in conference play. Since taking over as the regular DH on April 17, Bolton compiled a .294 batting average and .526 OBP, racking up 26 free passes. He reached base safely at least twice in nine consecutive games he started. Dating back to 2001, his 17-for-17 mark represents the most stolen bases by a Boilermaker during any flawless campaign on the base paths.