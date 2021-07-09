WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue wrestling head coach Tony Ersland made a late addition to his 2021 recruiting class, signing transfer Matt Ramos to join the Boilermakers.
Ramos comes to West Lafayette after two seasons at the University of Minnesota and projects to wrestle at 125 or 133 pounds for the Old Gold and Black.
“I can’t explain how thrilled we are to add someone of Matt’s pedigree and ability to our room, and especially our lower weights,” said Ersland. “He has speed and athleticism that cannot be taught and he’s an absolute junkie for the sport. We can’t get him to campus fast enough.”
A native of Lockport, Ill., Ramos has a laundry list of championships and accomplishments, headlined by a 2018 Cadet Freestyle World Championship at 51 kg in Zagreb, Croatia. He qualified for the games with a US Cadet national title and went on to claim gold over Japan’s Koita Takahashi in the world finals.
Ramos claimed the 3A Illinois state high school championship at 120 pounds in 2019, topped the state in freestyle and Greco at 113 pounds in 2018, placed third at 113 pounds at the 2018 high school tournament and was fifth at 106 pounds in 2017.
He was also a two-time placewinner at the Cheesehead Invitational and the Walsh Ironman, and was second in Greco and freestyle at Fargo in 2017. Ramos was also named the 2019 Lockport High School Athlete of the Year.
After committing to Minnesota out of high school, Ramos was injured in his first season in Minneapolis, and then qualified for an Olympic redshirt in 2020-21 and was not enrolled with the Gophers. He will have four seasons of eligibility with the Boilermakers.
Ramos joins an already stacked freshman class for the Boilermakers that had three top-100 ranked commits, two more in the top-200, and was ranked in the top-25 by multiple media outlets.