WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue soccer program has announced its 2021 schedule, which features 20 matches, 13 at home at Folk Field.
The 2021 slate consists of 18 regular-season matches and two exhibition contests, while the thirteen home games are complimented by seven on the road. The Boilermakers will play 10 Big Ten Conference contests in addition to eight regular-season non-conference games.
"I am very excited about the 2021 schedule and the level of competition we will face throughout," Purdue coach Drew Roff said. "The non-conference portion of the schedule will provide us with some great tests early on, and I expect these games to prepare us very well for conference play. I also expect the Big Ten to be as competitive this year as it has ever been, from top to bottom. Our players and our staff are really looking forward to competing at the highest level."
The season begins with the first of two exhibition matches on August 11, while the regular-season commences on August 19. Big Ten competition kicks off one month later, on Sept. 19.
The Boilermakers' 2021 schedule includes matches against in-state rivals Indiana and Notre Dame, and the Old Gold and Black will face a total of seven clubs that made the 2020 NCAA Tournament.
Purdue takes the pitch for the first time on August 11 for an exhibition against Milwaukee at Folk Field. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET against the Panthers, who are coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance and a conference tournament title. The Boilermakers' exhibition slate concludes against Marquette on August 14, also at home.
Regular-season competition begins on August 19 when Purdue hosts Kentucky at 7 p.m. A trip to Nashville follows for a matchup against Vanderbilt on August 22 at 2 p.m. The Commodores won the SEC Tournament championship and qualified for the NCAA Tournament a year ago.
August concludes with a pair of home matches, against Gonzaga on the 26th, at 7 p.m., and vs. in-state foe Ball State on the 29th, at 1 p.m. Another in-state opponent is up next on the schedule to begin September, as Purdue makes the short trip north on September 2 to face Notre Dame, with kickoff at 7 p.m.
The non-conference schedule concludes with three consecutive home matches. Saint Louis comes to West Lafayette on September 5 at 1 p.m., a year after they won the A-10 regular-season and tournament crowns and made the NCAA Tournament. Purdue faces Kansas State on September 9 at 7 p.m. before a matchup with Colorado on September 12 at 1 p.m. The Buffaloes were part of the 2020 NCAA Tournament field.
The Big Ten slate commences with two road games, at Nebraska on September 16 at 2:05 p.m., and at Illinois on September 23 at 8 p.m.
Conference action at Folk Field begins against Iowa on September 26 at 1 p.m., as the Hawkeyes are coming off a Big Ten Tournament title and NCAA berth. Michigan is in town on September 30, at 7 p.m. to wrap up the month.
Purdue travels to Wisconsin on October 3 at 3:30 p.m., and hosts Minnesota a week later on October 10 at 1 p.m.
A pair of 2020 NCAA Tournament squads close out the road portion of the regular season for the Boilermakers. The trip begins at Ohio State on October 14 at 7 p.m., and concludes at Penn State on October 17. The Nittany Lions are the defending Big Ten regular-season champions and advanced to the third round of the 2020 NCAA Tournament.
Purdue hosts the final two matches of the regular season at Folk Field, beginning against Northwestern on October 21 at 7 p.m. The rivalry against Indiana concludes the regular season, when Purdue will look to keep the Golden Boot Trophy for a seventh consecutive year on October 24 at 1 p.m.