WEST LAFAYETTE — Concluding its first non-conference event since 2019, the Purdue women’s tennis team took four wins in the final day of the Purdue Invite at the Schwartz Tennis Center. Rut Galindo, Csilla Fodor and Carmen Gallardo Guevara accounted for all three victories.
The Boilermakers squared off with Louisville in doubles for the second time in the event. Fodor and freshman Gallardo Guevara claimed a 7-5 win in a duel with Sasha Gorchanyuk and Tyra Richardson.
In singles against Miami, Fodor swept Brindtha Ramasamy in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, while Gallardo Guevara held off a late surge from Sara Zaluka in the first set before cruising to a 7-5, 6-1 win. Galindo added the final singles win, with a three-set thriller against Emilia Valentinsson, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
The Boilermakers will be off next week for heading to the Pam Whitehead Invitational hosted by Cincinnati on Oct. 8.
Purdue men finish ITA Ohio Valley Regional
The Purdue men’s tennis team wrapped up its tournament Sept. 25 at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional in Knoxville, Tenn., as three entrants fell in the consolation rounds.
Freshman Rohan Sachdev notched the lone win on the day. The rookie topped IUPUI’s Alex Jochim in straight sets 6-4, 6-1. The Cary, N.C., native dropped his round of 16 matchup to Indiana’s Carson Haskins, 6-3, 7-6(5).
Tomasz Dudek dropped his round of 32 matchup in consolations to Borja Miralles from Butler.
The duo paired up for doubles, but fell to Angel Diaz and Shunsuke Mitsui from Tennessee, 8-4.