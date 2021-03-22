INDIANAPOLIS — Jaden Ivey scored 26 points, but North Texas outscored Purdue 17-8 in overtime March 19 to hand the Boilermakers a season-ending 78-69 setback in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
The loss ends Purdue's season at 18-10. The Boilermakers were the third-youngest team in the field and had no seniors on this year's roster.
"It just stinks. We have a good group of guys and you just want them to have success and win games in the NCAA Tournament and advance, but (losing) is also part of it," Purdue head coach Matt Painter said during the post-game press conference. "Congratulations to North Texas. I thought they played a great game. They’re a well-coached team and shot the ball well."
It was only the second-ever meeting between the two teams. The first happened during the 1970-71 season when Purdue scored a 90-73 victory in West Lafayette.
Purdue trailed 32-24 at halftime, but tied the game at 57 with just over three minutes to play on an Ivey fast-break layup.
After North Texas scored the next four points, Purdue tied the game at 61 on a pair of baskets by junior center Trevion Williams. Purdue then withstood a last-second shot by the Mean Green to send the game into overtime.
"Our guys played a much better second half, but we really put ourselves in a great position (in the last five minutes of regulation) and doing good things like making shots, getting fouled," Painter said. "We got enough plays and enough stops to take the game into overtime."
North Texas scored the first nine points of overtime and Purdue never threatened in the extra session.
"We did not play well in the overtime," Painter said. "We didn’t execute and (North Texas was) able to score."
Ivey scored 26 points while Williams recorded his 11th double-double of the season with 14 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.
North Texas went on to lose in the Round of 32 to Villanova, 84-61, on Sunday night.