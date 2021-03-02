WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – For the 13th consecutive year, No. 11 Purdue (8-4) retains the Monon Spike after its sweep against Indiana (2-10) with scores of 25-18, 25-11 and 25-16.
With the victory, Purdue moves to 34-12 in the traveling trophy series and 72-34 in the all-time series.
The Boilermakers never forfeited the lead for the entire three sets and produced no receiving errors for the first time in 2021 (last: vs. Wright State, 12/6/19). As a team, Purdue hit a .355 hitting %, the second-best efficiency of the year.
Two Boilermakers recorded double-digit kills on the night: Caitlyn Newton (12) and Grace Cleveland (10). Cleveland went errorless for the fourth time in her career (last: vs. Wright State, 12/6/19).
Jena Otec led the defensive effort, accumulating 15 kills, followed by Marissa Hornung with 10. Meanwhile, Hayley Bush registered 32 assists and three kills in the win.
Set 1 | 25-18
After holding a consistent five-point lead, Indiana came within two points 15-13, then again at 16-14, Purdue. Grace Cleveland recorded a kill and block assist with Jael Johnson to help swing momentum back to Purdue and the Boilermakers never looked back.
Cleveland led the team with five kills in the set, while Newton recorded one solo block.
Set 2 | 25-11
The Boilermakers avoided every Indiana block on their way to hitting a .406 % in the set. Newton recorded a team-leading seven kills with just one error in the set while Hornung paced the back row with eight digs.
Set 3 | 25-16
Four Boilermakers went errorless in the set: Johnson (four kills), Chinn (three kills), Cleveland (three kills) and Taylor Trammell (two kills). Chinn’s final kill of the night marked her 100th career kill.
Up Next
Purdue will be back in action this weekend at No. Penn State. Matches are slated for 7 p.m. ET on Friday, March 5 and 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 6. Saturday’s match will air on ESPNU.