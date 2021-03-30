WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Despite having the game-tying run on the on-deck circle, the Purdue softball team saw its seventh-inning rally come up short in the series finale against Iowa on Sunday afternoon at Bittinger Stadium, falling 8-3.
The Boilermakers outhit the Hawkeyes 11-9, led by Cora Bassett’s 3-for-4, two-RBI day at the plate. The top of Purdue’s order recorded six hits and accounted for all three RBI.
A trio of Purdue defensive miscues gave Iowa the opportunity to plate five unearned runs, while the Boilermakers stranded eight runners, including the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.
The Boilermakers took an early lead in the first inning on a first-pitch Cora Bassett RBI single through the left side that plated Rachel Becker from second.
The advantage was shortlived, as the Hawkeyes scored six runs over the next three innings. Five of the six were unearned. Iowa tacked on two more scores in the top of the sixth with a two-run home run.
Down to their final out, the Boilermakers pulled a run back when Ryleigh Scott singles to left center to score Kiersen George from third. Bassett cut the gap down to five runs in two batters later when she legged out an infield single that scored a run.
Savanah Henley took the loss for the Boilermakers, going 3 2/3 with a pair of strikeouts. The southpaw surrendered six runs on the afternoon, but only one was earned. Ashley Peters came on in relief for the final 3 1/3 innings, giving up just a pair of hits and two runs.
Allison Doocy pitched the complete game for Iowa, striking out four, scattering 11 hits and surrendering a trio of earned runs.
Purdue (5-11, 5-11) – 3, Iowa (10-6, 10-6) — 8
Winning pitcher: Allison Doocy (4-3)
Losing pitcher: Savanah Henley (0-3
NOTES
• Iowa leads the all-time series 48-19.
• Bassett finished the weekend with a .400 batting clip and a team-high seven RBI.
• Bassett was caught stealing, marking just the first time the Boilermakers were put out when swiping this season.
• Kaitlyn Brannstrom tallied her first extra-base hit of the season with a double in the seventh.
• Rachel Becker reached base all four times to the plate, going 2-for-2 with two walks and a run scored.
UP NEXT
The Boilermakers will head to Minneapolis for a four-game set against Minnesota next weekend. First pitch for the series opener is slated for Friday at 4 p.m. ET.