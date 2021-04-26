EAST LANSING, Mich. – Despite two runs in the first innings, the Purdue softball team could not close out its series finale at Michigan State, falling on a walkoff 3-2 and splitting the four-game road set.
Purdue’s seven hits came from three players. Rachel Becker went 3-for-3 at the plate with a run, a double and a walk. Freshman Kaitlyn Brannstrom went 2-for-3 and drove in the only runs of the game for Purdue. Kiley Goff also posted a 2-for-3 outing.
Brannstrom gave the Boilermakers an early lead in the first inning. The freshman belted a 3-2 offering over the wall in right for a two-run shot, her second of the year. The runs proved to be the only Purdue mustered.
The Boilermakers only put runners in scoring position in the top of the sixth with the bases loaded.
The Michigan State pitching staff scattered seven hits and only walked two. Starter Alli Walker struck out five in her three innings of action, surrendering the two runs in the first. Reliever Ashley Miller picked up the win after four innings of work with no runs against and four strikeouts.
The Spartans tied the game up in the bottom of the third with the bases loaded, coming on a single and hit by pitch on back-to-back at-bats.
In the circle for Purdue, starting hurler Ashley Peters tossed 2 1/3 innings with two runs, one earned, against and one strikeout. Savanah Henley came on in relief to strikeout five, give up five hits and one run.
Alex Barroso’s double to right center with one out in the bottom of the seventh drove in Marissa Trivalpiece to lift the hosts to the walkoff win.
Purdue (10-22) – 2, Michigan State (9-16) — 3
Winning pitcher: Ashley Miller (5-4)
Losing pitcher: Savanah Henley (3-6)