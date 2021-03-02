STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Sasha Stefanovic scored 16 points, Jaden Ivey added 14 points, and Purdue cruised to a 73-52 win over Penn State on Friday night.
The freshman Ivey had a season-high four blocks for the Boilermakers (16-8, 11-6 Big Ten), who won their ninth of the last 12 and tied No. 9 Iowa for fourth place in the Big Ten standings.
Purdue pulled away to a 41-26 lead at halftime with four runs of at least seven straight points and went on a 15-2 run in the second half to push the lead into double digits for good.
It was the Boilermakers’ largest margin of victory at Penn State since a 64-42 win on Jan. 23, 2008. Trevion Williams had 11 points and Eric Hunter Jr. 10 as the Boilermakers made 27 of 52 shots from the field.
Myreon Jones had 11 points and Jamari Wheeler had nine points, six rebounds and six assists for the Nittany Lions (8-13, 5-12).
Penn State opened the second half on an 8-2 run to get the deficit within nine and made its first five shot attempts of the half but missed the next eight.
Purdue finishes its season hosting No. 23 Wisconsin on Tuesday and Indiana on Saturday. Penn State hosts Minnesota on Wednesday and visits Maryland on Sunday.
Postgame Notes
Purdue won its third straight game, all coming by at least 10 points (75-65 vs. Michigan State; 75-58 vs. Nebraska; 73-52 vs. Penn State).
During Purdue’s three-game win streak, it has trailed for 12 minutes and 14 seconds.
The 21-point Big Ten road win was Purdue’s largest since an 87-64 victory over Iowa on Jan. 20, 2018. Purdue has recorded back-to-back Big Ten road wins of 15 points or more for the first time since Jan. 13 to 20, 2018 (81-47 vs. Minnesota; 87-64 vs. Iowa).
The 21-point victory was Purdue’s largest at Penn State since Jan. 23, 2008 (64-42).
Head coach Matt Painter is now 25-6 all-time against Penn State, including 25-4 in the last 29 meetings.
Purdue finished 5-5 on the road in Big Ten play this season, after starting league play with an 0-3 mark. Purdue was 5-2 in its last seven league games, and was just four points away from winning its last seven Big Ten road games.
Purdue has held 13 straight opponents to 72 or fewer points, tied for the secone-longest streak in the country.
At 11-6 in the Big Ten, Purdue has won at least 11 Big Ten games in 10 of the 16 years during the Matt Painter era, including in six of the last seven years.
Purdue is now 159-7 under Matt Painter when holding foes to 59 or fewer points.
Purdue’s 51.9 field goal percentage was its highest since shooting 53.2 percent against Indiana on Jan. 14.
In the first meeting, Penn State had 23 offensive rebounds, led by John Harrar’s 10 offensive rebounds. In Friday’s contest, the Lions had just seven offensive rebounds and Harrar had zero. The Boilermakers outrebounded Penn State by a 41-28 margin.
Since the 2015-16 season, Purdue has won 53 games by 20 or more points, tied with Michigan State for the fourth-highest total in the country.
Sasha Stefanovic scored 16 points with three assists, two steals and two rebounds. When Stefanovic scores at least 10 points in a game during his career, Purdue is 18-5, including 9-1 this season.
Jaden Ivey scored 14 points with five rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals. He became just the seventh player nationally this season to have a 14-point, 5-rebound, 4-block, 3-steal performance and just the second to add two made 3-pointers (Anthony Tarke – Coppin State).
In Ivey’s last three games, he is averaging 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.7 blocks and 2.3 steals per game.